How Victoria Beckham Reveals Challenges of Parenting and Maintaining Career

Victoria Beckham says raising four kids alongside juggling her professional career wasn’t easy. The former Spice Girl and football star David Beckham tied the knot in 1999, becoming the IT couple of the times. Celebrating their 25th anniversary this year, Victoria reflected on navigating through motherhood in her early days for Vogue Australia’s August cover interview by Nicole Kidman.

The 50-year-old singer opened up about the challenges of trying to make the best of both worlds as a mother of four and a professional. She also revealed that she and her husband, Bechkam were devoid of a social life at the time.

“You’re trying to be the best wife, the best mum, the best professional. We didn’t have much of a social life when the children were younger, that is just that one thing too much,” Victoria Beckham told Nicole Kidman in the magazine interview on Friday, August 2.

While the star couple had all the help they needed to raise a family with their nannies and parents at their beck and call, the fashion designer explained they didn’t completely rely on them for childcare.

The English singer recalled, “We’ve never had an enormous amount of staff, if you like. We do have nannies and we do have our parents, who have been amazing. But you do feel like you’re juggling.”

Therefore, the burden of being a good mother and wife while also thriving in her professional life often got to Victoria, best known as Posh Spice in the late ‘90s. She shares kids, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and their youngest, Harper, 13 with David Beckham.

The couple married on July 4, 1999, and recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with nostalgic memories from their reception. Victoria shared multiple posts revisiting their wedding day and reception to mark their special day.

The couple slipped into their purple reception attires and posed for romantic photos on their thrones, and outside walking hand-in-hand. “Yep, still got it! 🤣 Can’t believe it’s been 25 years and they still fit!” she wrote in one of the posts from July 4, 2024.

Victoria and the former Manchester United player step into the next phase of their marriage as their kids venture out of their homes to lead independent lives of their own.

Their eldest, Brooklyn tied the knot with model and actress Nicola Peltz and has moved to New York. He has tried his hands at football, modeling, photography and as a chef and is soon to open a pop-up restaurant in London, per ELLE.

The star couple’s youngest and only daughter, Harper still lives with them but is often pre-occupied with her friends while mom Victoria praised her daughter’s independent nature, per the Daily Mail.

A month after their 25th anniversary, Victoria and David packed their bags for a fun, relaxing, and romantic getaway to Positano, Italy on Saturday, August 3.

The couple were captured showing PDA on the stern of their £16million superyacht as Victoria wrapped her legs around her husband, 49, who was draped in a white towel, seemingly after a swim in the ocean. They were joined by three of their kids, Cruz, Romeo, and Harper.

