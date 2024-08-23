'There's Nothing More Special...': Maggie Rogers Reveals What's the 'Coolest Part About Making Music'

Maggie Rogers enjoys the fact that her songs are used and play a role in people’s real-life romantic scenarios. In an interview with Today, she mentioned how much it touches her when people tell her that they play her songs at their weddings.

Rogers, who is currently 30 years old, gave an interview to Today in which he said that one of the highlights that come with making music is getting to create tunes for such monumental moments in people's lives. She underlined the aspect of how special it is for her that her music is being played during the wedding, an event people will remember.

"I think the coolest part about making music is getting to soundtrack these really special moments in people’s lives, and so especially a wedding, which is a ritual where people are going to remember that for the rest of their lives," Rogers, 30, said.

She added, "I mean, there’s nothing more special about that to me."

Maggie Rogers is preparing for the second leg of her Don’t Forget Me tour, which is set to kick off in Austin, Texas, this October. She will also be able to stage her concerts in big cities such as Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto and New York. This tour is in support of her third album, which is also titled Don’t Forget Me and was released in April.

Speaking to PEOPLE when the album was released, Rogers revealed that it only took her 5 days to formulate the 10-track album, although those days were spread across two weeks. She exclaimed in surprise and happiness, saying that she would have been shocked if someone told her a few years ago that she was capable of this.

"Those five days weren't all in a row, but they were within the span of two weeks," Rogers said in April. "I think that if I told myself a couple of years ago that I did this, I would be like, 'Oh my God, are you good? Are you OK?' But I was just so happy to get to go to work every day and do this thing that I love more than anything."

Meanwhile, prior to the continuation of her tour, Rogers is the opening act for Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

During a concert at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on Wednesday, Maggie Rogers joined Coldplay on stage to honor Taylor Swift, who had to cancel her shows on August 8, 9, and 10 due to a failed terror plot. Rogers and Coldplay performed Swift's 2008 hit Love Story as a tribute.

Rogers posted a clip of the performance on Instagram with a message saying, "From Vienna with love @coldplay @taylorswift."

Before the performance, Coldplay’s lead singer, Chris Martin, explained the reason for the tribute. In a video shared by a concertgoer on X (formerly Twitter), Martin noted that while Vienna had recently made headlines for unfortunate reasons, they were moved by the kindness and unity of Taylor Swift’s fans. He emphasized that even though Swift was not in Vienna, they wanted to show their support for her fans and do their best to honor her.

"We haven't mentioned that Vienna was in the news all over the world for all the wrong reasons. But what reached us was the beauty, togetherness, and kindness of all of Taylor Swift's fans," Martin, 47, said. "So we felt—of course, Taylor is in America; she's not here—but we're here, so we have to do the best we can. So, I don't want to let you think that we don't care about Swifties in our band."

