Why Is Drummer Daniel Platzman Leaving Imagine Dragons After a Decade? He Reveals in a Statement

Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman is leaving the band after an incredible ten years, as he has formally announced his resignation. Platzman announced in March 2023 that he would take an indefinite leave of absence to concentrate on his health; however, he confirmed on August 21, 2024, that his departure from the group is now permanent.

He thanked his fans in a heartfelt Instagram post for their unwavering support during his journey with Imagine Dragons. Reflecting on the deep joy he felt as a member of the band, Platzman emphasized that among the most fulfilling aspects of his career with the group were his relationships with the fans and spreading the joy of music.

Platzman went on to say that he had spent his time off pursuing his long-held passion for film composition and scoring. He revealed that his focus had shifted to writing music for films, which he described as his "biggest passion."

He was excited about the new projects he had been working on, and he promised fans that he would reveal more information soon. Platzman's Instagram message expressed his enthusiasm for this new creative direction and his commitment to keeping his fans informed.

He admitted that he wasn't feeling well and that he should be concentrating on his health on X (formerly Twitter). Platzman is dedicated to his artistic endeavors and is enthusiastic about his upcoming film composition projects, even after leaving the band.

Last year, Imagine Dragons announced an indefinite hiatus. Their most recent album, Loom, released in June, was their first as a trio, consisting of frontman Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee.

The band is now on their greatest headline tour in North America, which will go on until December. This tour represents a new phase for the band, as they perform without Platzman.

Platzman apologized profusely for letting his fans and fellow musicians, especially those in South America, down. He promised supporters that he intends to return to the stage in the future, but he stressed the need for him to take some time off to take care of his health concerns. Although the band and fans are not happy about his leaving, they support his decision to put his health first.

The band's manager, Mac Reynolds, discussed Platzman's predicament in a September Discord Q&A. He underlined the value of allowing people to tell their own stories when they're ready and stressed how much each member of the band deserves to be loved and respected. Reynolds emphasized the value of allowing personal tales to develop organically.

Dan Reynolds co-founded Imagine Dragons in 2008, and the band has become well-known in music with the release of their debut album, Night Visions, in 2012. Despite the changes and obstacles, Reynolds and the rest of the band continue to love their time together, demonstrating a camaraderie that extends beyond their professional partnership.

