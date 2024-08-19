What Role Did John Aprea Play In The Godfather Part II? Character Explored Amid Actor's Death At 83

John Aprea who is popularly known for featuring in the crime and gangster projects rose to fame after portraying young Sal Tessio’s role in The Godfather Part II. The actor passed away on August 5, 2024, in his Los Angeles home due to natural causes. The late actor’s manager, Will Levine announced his death.

He wrote, "I am very saddened by the death of Mr. Aprea. He was an incredibly talented actor and loved by his friends. One of the classiest guys I knew." The actor is survived by his wife Betsy Graci and their children, Marika Parker and Valentino Graci. He is also survived by a daughter named Nicole whom he used to share with his previous wife, Ninone Aprea.

Now to give a tribute to the late actor, let’s find out more about his portrayal of Salvator ‘Sal’ Tessie in The Godfather II. John Aprea had initially auditioned for Michael Corleone, the youngest Corleone son’s character in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. But at that time, he couldn’t make the cut and the role was given to Al Pacino. And well, we know the rest of the history.

However, the actor got his second chance to be in Coppola’s Godfather movies, and he was roped in for Sal Tessie’s role in The Godfather Part II. He played the young Salvatore, one of Don Vito Corleone’s close friends, and the actor found his popularity among the audience. In an old interview for The Shreveport Journal, he said that playing Tessie was a “high point” in his career.

Getting to act in a Coppola movie and starring beside actors like Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, John Aprea had said, "I was surrounded by the best in The Godfather." He further stated how monumental it was to play in The Godfather II, the late actor said in a 2020 interview with Digital Journal, "There were jobs that changed things for me, such as The Godfather Part I, which was monumental for me."

As per John, being a part of the Coppola movie will always be a part of who he is. After The Godfather II, he worked in other TV and movies, including The Gangster Chronicles. He also featured in Dirty People, Brother and portrayed Lucas Catigliano in the long soap opera, Another World.

John Aprea’s last project was the crime drama The Bay released in 2023, where he portrayed the character Mayor Jack Madison. Over the years, he showcased his versatility as an actor. He might be no more in this world, but his works will always be remembered.

May his soul rest in peace. Let us know your thoughts about the late actor’s involvement with The Godfather Part II in the comments.

