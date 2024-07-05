Who Are Al Pacino’s Children? All About The Scarface Actor’s Four Kids Julie, Anton, Olivia, And Roman

Al Pacino is one of the greatest actors the Hollywood industry has ever seen. Recently, he received the honor of becoming a father for the fourth time, welcoming a new member into his already big and loving family. To learn more about Al Pacino’s children and the newest addition to the family, keep reading.

Al Pacino has been dating Noor Alfallah since April 2022. A year later, the couple announced that Al Pacino’s kids would soon have another sibling.

Roman Pacino is the youngest of Al Pacino’s children. One of his older siblings is Julie Marie, whom the actor welcomed with Jan Tarrant.

The Godfather actor also has twins with his ex, Beverly D'Angelo. Although the Oscar-winning artist has never been married, he has been romantically involved with Diane Keaton, Lucila Solá, and now Noor Alfallah.

Julie Pacino, 34

Born on October 16, 1989, Julie Pacino is the only child of Al Pacino and Jan Tarrant. Following in her father's footsteps, the oldest of Al Pacino’s children has ventured into the entertainment industry.

Julie is both an actor and a filmmaker. In 2009, she co-founded her production company, Poverty Row Entertainment, with her friend Jennifer DeLia. Her production company explores topics such as gender and sexuality and their relationship with art.

Julie Pacino, the first of Al Pacino’s kids, has earned numerous accolades for her work. She won the Best Director accolade at the Venice Shorts Film Festival in 2020. Additionally, she received a Silver Award for Comedy at the Hollywood Gold Awards in 2020.

Anton Pacino, 23

The first son among Al Pacino’s children is Anton Pacino. The Heat actor and Beverly D'Angelo welcomed him on January 25, 2001, the same day the couple welcomed Anton’s twin sister, Olivia.

According to reports, Anton prefers to stay out of the public eye and does not have a social media presence.

In a 2015 interview with The Guardian, Al Pacino discussed how being a father of three children had changed his perspective on life. He stated, "Before I had my three, I'd walk around in my own head, not noticing anything."

The Donnie Brasco star added that acting was once the only thing important to him, but now, being a father has shifted his priorities, making acting "just a small part" of his life.

In a 2014 interview with The New Yorker, Al Pacino also spoke about how his son Anton made a décor, highlighting the personal and creative influence his children have had on him.

Olivia Pacino, 23

Olivia Pacino is the daughter of Beverly D'Angelo and Al Pacino and the twin sister of Anton. She was born on January 25, 2001, in Los Angeles. Unlike her brother, Olivia is very active on social media and has amassed more than 16,000 followers on Instagram.

In June 2020, Olivia shared a heartfelt photo of the Any Given Sunday actor to celebrate Father's Day. The post read: "Happy Father's Day to the most amazing father ever!"

In this sweet post, Olivia expressed her affection for her father, also calling Al Pacino her "best friend."

In November 2023, Olivia celebrated her five-year anniversary with her boyfriend, sharing her joy with her followers.

Roman Pacino

The youngest of Al Pacino’s children is Roman Pacino. The actor welcomed his youngest son with Noor Alfallah in June 2023. It was first confirmed by a representative of Pacino in late May 2023 that the couple was expecting a baby.

In a statement given to PEOPLE by the Stand Up Guys actor’s representatives, it was revealed that Pacino and his girlfriend would soon be having their first child together.

A source told PEOPLE that Al Pacino “loves being a father and always has.” The insider also mentioned that the actor is super excited to become a father again.

The source emphasized that Al Pacino has always considered being a parent an important part of his life.

Opening up about her child with the Two for the Money actor, Noor Alfallah told Vogue Arabia that the youngest of Al Pacino's kids, Roman Pacino, is far better than she ever imagined him to be.

In her interview, the film producer also discussed the experience of raising a child while being in a relationship with someone from a different cultural background. Speaking to the publication, Noor Alfallah stated: "I think that there are a lot of similarities between Italians and Arabs."

She further joked that since Roman Pacino has both Italian and Arab parents, “he's for sure going to be a soccer player.”

Noor Alfallah then stressed that her child can be “whatever he wants to be," adding that since Roman has acting in his genes, he might become an actor.

