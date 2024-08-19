Selling Sunset Season 8: All We Know About The Cast Members So Far

Netflix's real estate show Selling Sunset’s season 8 is all set to hit the screens on September 6, 2024. Netflix recently released the trailer for the upcoming season, confirming the same. The agents of the show are all geared up to close multi-million dollar real estate deals in the posh locations of Los Angeles. This season will have 11 episodes in total.

This season the stakes are higher than ever and agents have to face intense pressure to outsell their fellow agents amidst a market crisis.

The new season will feature Bre Tiesi, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Emma Hernan, Mary Fitzgerald, Amanza Smith, Nicole Young. Additionally, a new agent Alanna Whittaker Gold is also set to enter the show. The Oppenheim brothers, Jason and Brett, will guide the brokers, as usual, The new season promises to dive deeper into the personal lives of the agents as they navigate the fiercely competitive real estate market..

In their latest PR statement regarding the show, Netflix revealed, “With the luxury real estate market in crisis, The Oppenheim Group has never been more determined to outsell the competition and ring that bell. But to stay on top, the seasoned agents have to weather both professional and personal challenges as office gossip runs rampant, marriages hang in the balance, and new agents snap at their stilettos. When Season 8 arrives this fall, Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Chelsea, and the rest of the O Group agents have to list like their livelihoods depend on it — and look good doing it.”

Let's take a closer look at the cast of this season

Jason and Brett Oppenheim

Jason and Brett, 47, are twin brothers who are the co-founders and co-owners of Oppenheim Group. They have been guiding the agents in the show since season 1.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell, 43, is a former soap opera actress and a real estate agent. She is married to Australian musician G-flip. Chrishell received MTV Movie & TV Awards for Best Reality Star in 2022.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea, 31, is a real estate agent who is originally from London. She joined the Oppenheim Group from season five. She has two kids with her former husband Jeff Lazkani

Bre Tiesi

Bre, 33, is a model and real estate agent who joined the Oppenheim Group in 2022. She had a kid with actor Nick Cannon and was formerly married to American football quarterback Johnny Manziel.

Emma Hernan

Emma, 33, a real estate agent and former model, joined the cast of Selling Sunset in season four and has since been a part of it. Emma is also the founder and CEO of a plant-based empanada company called Emma Leigh & Co.

Mary Fitzgerald

Mary, 44, is a real estate broker who previously dated Jason Oppenheim. Currently, she is married to Romain Bonnet, one of her fellow agents in the show.

Amanza Smith

Amanza, 47, a former model and NFL cheerleader, is the in-house interior designer of the Oppenheim Group. She joined the show from season 2.

Nicole Young

Nicole, 39, is a real estate agent who has been a part of the Oppenheim Group for over a decade. However, she joined the cast of the show in a main role only from season 6 onwards.

Alanna Whittaker Gold

Allana, 32, a real-estate agent and model, will be the newest addition to the Oppenheim Group in season 8 of Selling Sunset.

With an iconic cast and a cut-throat environment, the upcoming season promises even more drama, competition and glamour. Netflix released the trailer for the latest season on August 13. Season 8 of Selling Sunset will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix from September 6, 2024.

