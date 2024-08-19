When Is The Circle Season 7 Releasing? All We Know So Far

The seventh season of Netflix's social media-driven reality series The Circle is almost here, and viewers won't have to wait long for its debut. The streaming giant had officially announced the show’s return earlier and has now dropped its release date as well.

The Circle is returning for a new season calling all influencers and fans to see them deceive their way to the top of the power rankings. Developed by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group, the ultimate game of strategy and social media is hosted by comedian Michelle Buteau.

As per Netflix TUDUM, the upcoming season 7 of The Circle is set to premiere on September 11. The first four episodes of the season will air first starting September 11 with the remaining three weeks devoted to the release of the remaining episodes. And The Circle Season 7 finale episode will air on October 2.

Week 1 (Episodes 1-4): September 11

Week 2 (Episodes 5-8): September 18

Week 3 (Episodes 9-12): September 25

Week 4 (finale episode): October 2

The Circle is a unique reality show that focuses on online social interactions instead of dating, making it stand out among other non-dating reality shows. The competitors live in separate apartments and try to gain influence through making friends, making out, and even taking on different identities. There is only one winner after a series of progressive eliminations in this strategy and deception-based game.

And if you thought the AI revelation in the previous season was surprising, you are yet to be shocked. A fresh batch of competitors poised to vie for a massive cash prize and the title of top influencer will find chaos waiting for them. They are free to choose whether to play as themselves or as someone else, as usual. But in this game, the only person you can trust is yourself, regardless of who you are.

Instead of the show’s usual shooting location in Machester, England, The Circle season 6 and 7 were shot in Atlanta, Georgia. The series gains a new aspect with this relocation to the US. In the trailer of the upcoming season, Buteau says, “the ultimate game of social media, strategy and game play.”

“We’ve got more shocks and twists coming down the line than ever before. And this time, things are about to get really disrupted,” she continues describing the season as “the most brutal season yet.”

The Circle season 6, hosted by the Survival of the Thickest star Buteau, had premiered on netflix on April 17 and the finale episode was aired on May 8. Throughout that season, Brandon Baker, who was using a fake identity as Olivia, a friend from back home, wooed the other competitors and used cunning tactics to win the $100,000 prize. Baker followed Season 2 star DeLeesa St. Agathe, who claimed to be her husband, Trevor, as the second catfish to win it all.

