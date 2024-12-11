What Secret Was Prince Louis Eager To Tell His Sister At Carol Service? Kate Middleton Spills Beans

Kate Middleton revealed the reason behind Prince Louis’ restlessness at the Carol Services that was hosted by the Princess of Wales on December 6. In a video shared by a journalist from The Times, it was showcased that the princess had asked her youngest son to keep a secret from his sister, Princess Charlotte, after the prince overheard his mother’s conversations with her friends over the tea.

Middleton hosted the annual event of the Together at Christmas concert at the Westminster Abbey, where the royal welcomed 1600 invited guests to celebrate love and empathy.

In talks with Kate Mansey from the new outlet, Princess Kate shared, "Louis heard me talk about the dancers over tea." The former confirmed, "Ballet dancers?” To which the royal member replied, "Ballet dancers, exactly."

She further explained that situation, where she revealed her conversation with her 6-year-old. She confessed, "So I said, 'Louis, can you keep a secret? I want it to be a surprise for Charlotte, who loves her ballet dancing,' and he said, 'I won't say anything!'. And he's kept the secret; this is what, maybe two weeks? Quite good for a six-year-old!"

The Princess of Wales further added, "And then this morning he was like, 'Please, Mummy, can I tell her? I'm bursting!', because I did the drop-off and he really wanted to tell her."

The princess claimed that she believes that his son has kept the secret safe with him yet and not told his sister about the ballet. The mom of three went on to say, "I asked her, just before we left, 'Do you know what the surprise is? And she said no."

Kate Middleton had arranged a special ballet performance for Princess Charlotte, who has been quite passionate about dance. She had also learned the art till her third standard. Meanwhile, the three siblings, Prince George, Princesses, and Prince Louis, share a great bond of friendship and love.

The trio are often snapped in the middle of a fun banter.

