Prince Louis' Heartwarming Note to His Grandparents Steals Spotlight at Kate Middleton's 2024 Christmas Carol; READ What it Said

Christmas is the time to reflect on and be grateful for the good things the departing year bestowed upon us, and it seems like Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest is particularly thankful for his granny and grandpa this year.

Photographers captured a glimpse of Prince Louis’s sweet handwritten note for his grandparents at the Princess of Wales's fourth annual Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey on Friday, December 6, and it’s melting hearts.

“Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me,” the six-year-old’s card, reportedly addressed to Kate's parents, read.

Prince Louis and his 11-year-old brother, Prince George, matched their dad, Prince William, in navy suits with white dress shirts and red ties, while Princess Charlotte, 9, wore burgundy to complement her mom, who stunned in a bright red coat topped with a black bow, as the center of attention at the event.

Though all three royal children carried handwritten notes to leave on the Kindness Tree, only Louis’s was visible and made headlines.

“This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,” Kensington Palace said in a statement last month while announcing that Kate would continue the tradition of hosting the Christmas ball amid her battle with cancer.

The service aimed to honor individuals from all over the UK who embraced love, kindness, and empathy, imparting them to the communities they were involved with—either on a personal level by being a source of strength for friends and family or on a larger level by dedicating time to those in need of support through volunteering.

As always, the full service, titled Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, was filmed and will air on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.

It’s been a challenging year for Kate Middleton, who announced in September that she had completed chemotherapy, nine months after first being diagnosed with the disease. She returned to her royal duties just last week to welcome the Emir of Qatar to the UK. However, her return to work is not full-time, as she continues to prioritize her health and treatment to beat the illness.

