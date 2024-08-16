Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Reveals That Fans Do Not Like Him In Long Hair

Lucas Bravo, who is popularly known for playing the character Gabriel in the Netflix show Emily in Paris, revealed that his fans are not liking his long hair look. The actor donned a unique hairstyle at the premiere of season 4, which hit the streaming platform on August 15.

In conversation with People Magazine, the actor shared the audience’s reaction to his new look. Bravo shared that while he cleans up well for his character in the series, in real life, he likes for things to grow. He is ultimately much more than just playing the role of Gabriel onscreen.

Speaking to the entertainment portal, the actor revealed that changes have been bothering the fans. Bravo shared, "I feel like every time I try to be myself and let things grow, people don't really want me to look like anything else than Gabriel.”

He continued, "But I don't really take the clean-shaven shortcut look; I'm more about letting things grow." The Ticket to Paradise star also clarified that his long hair is for his upcoming project, which is set to be released on HBO.

Dropping the hints of his new character, the actor stated, "I'm shooting Dangerous Liaisons for HBO, and there's going to be a lot of sword fighting, horse riding, and a beautiful mustache and long hair.” Meanwhile, on Emily in Paris, Bravo has yet again donned his chef coat in a Parisian restaurant.

Season 4 of the show will witness the drama intensify as Emily, played by Lily Collins, is yet again out on an adventure to stand out in the fashion business while also figuring out her love life.

Apart from his professional life, the French actor recalled surviving an earthquake. His co-star, Ashley Park, was in the interview room with Bravo. Lucas revealed, "That was an earthquake.” Park immediately quipped to say, “I thought you were kicking my chair this whole time.” The actor yet again repeated, "Yeah, there's an earthquake... It's still shaking. I want to look out the window."

As for the Netflix show, Bravo has been a constant since season 1. With the trailer release of the latest season, it would be interesting to watch how Gabriel untangles himself from Camille and his affection for Emily. The series has been based on Collins’ character, who flies down to Paris for Chicago as a marketing executive.

The synopsis of the show reads, “Chicago marketing executive Emily Cooper is hired to provide an American perspective at a marketing firm in Paris.”

The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 has been dropped on Netflix, and part 2 will released on September 12.

