Nicola Coughlan Will Be A Special Guest On Doctor Who’s Christmas Special Episode Joy to the World; Details Inside

Steven Moffat confirmed Nicola Coughlan’s cameo in the Doctor Who franchise!

Moffat—former showrunner of Doctor Who and current writer for the franchise—says he can’t wait for fans to see the Derry Girls star in action. Coughlan recently appeared as the leading lady of the third season of period drama Bridgerton and became one of the most talked about actresses this year!

As per Radio Times, Moffat revealed Coughlan’s guest appearance on Joy to the World. "Nicola is wonderful in it, she will break your heart,” he told Ireland AM. “I'm not allowed to say anything about it. At least I think I'm not allowed to say anything about it so I'll just shut up."

The promise of an emotional hour was inevitable, considering the heartbreaking conclusion of the latest season of Doctor Who. The finale episode saw Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson) finally learn the identity of her birth mother, and their rekindled relationship was an emotional watch.

Although the episode received mixed reviews, the emotional quotient was pretty high throughout. Moffat promises that the tone will continue into the Christmas Special episode—which writers claim to be unlike anything audiences have seen before.

"I can't give away much more but work has begun on it already, and it's mad. It's one of the maddest Christmas specials you'll ever see,” he said.

Doctor Who’s traditional Christmas special episodes

Ever since the show’s reboot in 2005, the franchise has been adept at bringing exciting Christmas special episodes every season. Whether it is a battle with a vicious snowman, a run-in with deadly Christmas trees, or Santa Claus himself, the Doctor Who and Christmas combo worked wonders for the show.

In 2017, when Chris Chibnall took over as showrunner, he replaced the tradition with New Year's Special episodes, which outraged fans. Nevertheless, when Russell T Davies stepped in as showrunner, he revived the Christmas episodes.

The Church on Ruby Road was the first special episode since revival and the first full episode of the new Doctor, played by Ncuti Gatwa.

While you await the Christmas special episode, you can watch the latest season of the sci-fi show Disney+ Hotstar.