TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Johnny Wactor, who gained popularity for his work on the popular soap series General Hospital, passed away after being shot in what appeared to be a robbery in Los Angeles.

Johhny Wactor's mom announces his death

First, Scarlett, his mother, told TMZ that he had passed away. Wactor was shot about three times in the morning on Saturday after confronting three males who were reportedly trying to steal the catalytic converter from a car, the Los Angeles police department later revealed. After that, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he passed away.

Wactor was one of the most popular TV stars. His first television role was in the Lifetime drama series Army Wives; however, his most popular character was one in General Hospitals.

Exploring Johnny Wactor's character in General Hospital

Johnny Wactor played Brandon Corbin on General Hospital from 2020 to 2022. He played the son of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Borroughs), who was married to drug addict Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson). He appeared in more than 160 episodes. Brando became the most liked leading man in General Hospital once he was cast opposite Sasha Gilmore, played by Sofia Mattsson. Sadly, in late 2022, Heather Webber killed the character. Wactor has since appeared in episodes of Barbee Rehab and NCIS. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Wactor expressed gratitude to the fans when he left General Hospital, saying, "I've never had a show with as many fans as this one. It was everything new to me, which was fortunate. It was enjoyable to look forward to witnessing people's reactions to the narratives you were involved in when you got to work. It was great that they genuinely cared. I am grateful to the General Hospital fans.

Advertisement

Wactor's work over the years

Wactor has hundreds of TV acting credits, including Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Training Day, Criminal Minds, Struggling Servers, NCIS, Westworld, Hollywood Girl, Age Appropriate, The Passenger, Barbee Rehab, and The OA.

The actor has also starred in several TV movies and short films over the years, such as GoldenBox, The Interrogation, A Most Suitable Applicant, Disillusioned, Sisters of the Groom, Flyover States, The Relic, The Grass Is Never Greener, The Con-Artist, We Won't Forget, and Anything for You, Abby.

ALSO READ: General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor Gets Fatally Shot During Attempted Catalytic Converter Theft In Los Angeles