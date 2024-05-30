General Hospital Star Johnny Wactor's Death Revealed by LA County; Manner Of Death Ruled As Homicide

Trigger Warning: This article contains details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

A cause of death for Johnny Wactor, best known for General Hospital, has been revealed. The 37-year-old died of a “gunshot wound to the chest,” according to the official website of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. His manner of death was listed as a homicide.

Wactor was fatally shot early Saturday (May 25) morning during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown LA, per a news release from LAPD. The actor, who played Brando Corbin on the aforementioned soap opera was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. Wactor was shot without provocation, per law enforcement.

According to local TV station KTLA, LAPD noted Wactor saw three individuals stealing the aforesaid car component from his vehicle and that when he confronted them, they shot him. Officers responded to a call of an assault and shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street in Los Angeles around 3:25 a.m. on May 25. Upon arrival at the scene, LAPD "discovered the victim, identified as John William Wactor, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," the news release from the police read.

The departed actor’s mother, while speaking to ABC7 on Sunday, said that her son was leaving work at a downtown bar when the tragedy unfolded. Wactor initially thought his car was being towed, so he approached the person to confirm if that was the case. The suspects, not expecting to be walked upon, however, opened fire at her son, she said.

LAPD doubled down on the statement, informing in their news releases that Wactor’s vehicle was lifted with a floor jack as the three suspects, who are still at large, attempted to steal the catalytic converter.

"Without provocation, the victim was shot by one of the individuals," the Los Angeles Police Department said. "The three suspects involved were wearing all dark clothing and driving a dark-colored sedan."

Johnny Wactor On-screen

Besides General Hospital, Wactor also appeared in Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Station 19, Agent X, Animal Kingdom, Criminal Minds, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, The Passenger, and more.

Speaking to Variety the day following Wactor’s untimely demise, the actor’s talent agent, David Shaul, remembered him as a “spectacular human being” who stood for hard work, tenacity, and a never-give-up attitude. “In the highs and lows of a challenging profession, he always kept his chin up and kept striving for the best he could be,” Shaul added, describing his late client and friend as someone who “would literally give you the shirt off his back.”

A GoFundMe page had been set up to help the late actor’s family in the wake of his demise.

