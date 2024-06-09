'So Many Great Memories': Late Johnny Wactor Remembered By General Hospital Co-Star Sofia Mattsson At Daytime Emmys

General Hospital shone at the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards as it broke its record for the most wins in the Outstanding Daytime Drama Series category, bringing home the award for the fourth consecutive year and the 17th time overall.

ABC's long-running soap opera also won accolades for best directing, best writing, and best supporting performance by Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford. Amidst this success, Sofia Mattsson recalled her co-star Johnny Wactor, who was tragically killed at the age of 37.

Sofia Mattsson remembers General Hospital co-star Johnny Wactor

Johnny Wactor, who played Brando Corbin on General Hospital, left a lasting impression on his co-stars, particularly his on-screen wife, Sofia Mattsson. Mattsson spoke fondly of the late actor, who tragically passed away in May at the age of 37.

Reflecting on the late actor, Mattsson remembered him as a supportive, friendly, and "super goofy" colleague who created a welcoming vibe on set.

“We shared so many great memories, so many tears and laughter on and off screen,” Mattsson expressed at the 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7.

When asked about Wactor's personality, she said that he was someone who loved being helpful and supporting everyone. She also stated that he knew everyone's name, and was friendly with everyone. "He was super, super goofy and always made you laugh, making you feel comfortable and at home.”

One particular anecdote she shared said she really loved when they had a storyline where they lost their baby because that was something they "truly went through together," she shared. "It was beautiful to watch him embrace the reality of becoming a father for himself."

His commitment to work also impressed Mattsson as she said that seeing him diving deep into his character and making it his own was super cool.

Wactor was best known for his portrayal of Brando Corbin on General Hospital, but his talents extended to various other projects, including Army Wives, NCIS, The OA, Westworld, The Passenger, Station 19, Barbee Rehab, Siberia, Agent X, Vantastic, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, Criminal Minds, and more.

How other General Hospital actors paid tribute to Johnny Wactor?

Following the tragic news of Johnny Wactor's death, General Hospital paid tribute to the 37-year-old actor, who had been part of the show for two years. The soap opera described him as “truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day" in an Instagram post.

A statement from the General Hospital family expressed their grief: “The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor’s untimely passing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor’s onscreen wife, shared in the comments that he was “one of the most incredible humans I’ve ever met ❤️." In her own post, she added, “Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy.”

In the comment section to Mattsson's post, Briana Lane reflected on her former co-star, calling him "the kindest and a gentleman to everyone he met 🤍," while James Patrick Stuart commented, "I feel so deeply for you, Sophia. Lovely man and your connection was so real. Heart broken."

Kirsten Storms, another of Wactor’s co-stars, shared her profound sadness, stating that she is “in a state of disbelief and complete sadness” at his passing.

Laura Wright expressed her sorrow on X, describing the news as “heartbreaking” and calling Wactor “an incredible man.” She sent her “deep love and prayers to Johnny’s family 🙏🏻."

Ashton Arbab, who portrayed Dev Cerci on General Hospital, also posted a heartfelt tribute to his "TV dad" on Instagram.

Wactor's manager, Marco Cuadros, shared a statement with PEOPLE, describing the actor’s death as an “unfortunate and senseless tragedy."

“Johnny Wactor was such a kind soul, a talented actor, and an inspiration to those around him. His professionalism, his enthusiasm, and love for his craft was infectious and made him such a joy to work with. He pursued his dreams and achieved them, all the while remaining a good human being caring for others. I am proud to say I was Johnny's manager and friend. He will always be cherished in my memory,” Cuadros said.

Wactor's mother, Scarlett, described him as a "beautiful soul" in a statement to ABC News, saying, "There are not enough words to tell what a beautiful soul he was. He was a kind loving son and brother, he lived life to the fullest. He set goals and went after them. There is a very large hole in our hearts and lives."

