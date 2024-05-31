General Hospital Spoilers: Who's Behind The Press Leak? Laura Investigates As Curtis And Portia Dig Deeper

The upcoming episode of General Hospital on Friday, May 31, will see Laura Collins (Genie Francis) becoming alarmed over a press leak. It leaves her deliberating who could be behind the newly descended turmoil, so she speaks to Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) about how this happened. Whether this is about Sonny Corinthos’ (Maurice Benard) attack on Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) or something entirely out of context, Laura will evidently be unsettled over the situation.

Who's behind the press leak and did Sonny send men after Jason?

General Hospital's spoiler for Friday shows Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) telling Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr) that there is more to the story than what appears at first glance, and they make it a task to try and get to the bottom of the issue.

Over with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), he'll speak with Liz Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) and push for some interpretation since Hamilton Finn (Michael Easton) just lost his father. Gregory Chase's (Gregory Harrison) death hit Finn hard, so Chase urges Liz to see that as the reason why he was acting so out of line. Liz will stay concerned over Finn's sobriety, however, Chase promises her to look out for him.

Meanwhile, at GH, John ‘Jagger’ Cates (Adam J. Harrington) will rant about someone being out-maneuvered. It sounds like John could confront Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) about her visits to Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) and argue that she's making a mess of the FBI’s investigation. At one point, Carly too has a chat with Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) and requests whatever they share to be strictly between them. Once she offers more insights on the latest Sonny news, Molly may have even more concerns about his off streak and its impact on Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi).

Elsewhere, Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) will warn Sonny that he's in some real trouble this time around, however, Sonny will stand saying Jason doesn't get to weigh in on his life anymore. With that said, Jason will make a decision that rubs Sonny off in Friday’s episode, leading to even more conflict. Also, there's this warehouse ambush that leaves Jason thinking Sonny sent a guy after him. Not to forget, this could in fact be someone sent by Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) since Pikeman still has the Jason elimination plan in transit.

Overall, brace yourselves for twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat suspense as General Hospital wraps its affair for this week.

