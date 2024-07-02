‘Whispering A Million I Love You’s’: Soleil Moon Frye Pays Tribute To Late Ex Shifty Shellshock Of Crazy Town

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death by drug overdose.

Soleil Moon Frye, best known for her role in the iconic series Punky Brewster, has shared a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-boyfriend, Shifty Shellshock, the frontman of Crazy Town. In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, June 30, Frye described Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, as the "most charming bad ass tattooed angel in mismatched shoes." Their relationship, which began in 2021, was characterized by a deep and unconditional love for Frye's children.

Soleil Moon Frye and Shifty Shellshock's unconditional love

Frye reflected on their time together, recalling their enduring bond that went beyond words. She reflected on Shellshock's infectious smile and the way he embraced life as they grew older. Frye praised Shellshock for showing her a timeless and profound love.

Shellshock's untimely death at the age of 49, caused by an accidental drug overdose at his Los Angeles home on June 24, has devastated Frye and his family. His manager, Howie Hubberman, revealed details about Shellshock's ongoing battle with addiction, expressing regret for not being able to provide the necessary support despite Shellshock's earnest efforts to overcome his demons.

Shifty Shellshock's legacy as a Crazy Town artist

Despite his personal struggles, Shellshock's legacy as an artist is still vibrant and influential. Crazy Town's frontman, known for hits such as Butterfly, was praised for his creativity and dedication to music. Shellshock's family shared his love of art in all forms, including music, fashion, graffiti, and skateboarding. Above all, he cherished his role as father to his three sons, Halo, Gage, and Phoenix.

Frye shared personal photos of their time together in her tribute, showcasing happy and loving moments. Photos showed Shellshock interacting lovingly with Frye's kids and taking part in routine activities that showed their happiness together. The impact that Shellshock had on her life and the lives of people around him was shared by Frye's remarks.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

