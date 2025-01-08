The White Lotus Season 3 Cast Guide: Who Will Join the Latest Installment? Find Out

It seems that the audience cannot wait until the next season of The White Lotus is dropped. The show back to back gave engaging storylines with stellar performances by its cast in its previous season and it is surely expected the same with its next installment.

The next season brings forth an impressive cast. The show features Walter Goggins, who will play Rick Hatchett, a White Lotus patron. It appears that his character does not want to be on his vacation.

The show also features Aimee Lou Wood, who portrays Ricks’ significantly younger girlfriend named Chelsea.

The show also stars Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Leslie Bibb, who play the roles of Laurie, Jacklyn, and Kate, respectively. The three individuals reportedly arrive at the resort while on a girls' trip.

Apart from the abovementioned actors, other performers, including Lalisa Manobal, will also be starring in the show, as she will reportedly play a health coach for the guests.

This is not it; Jason Issac also stars in the next season of the show, playing a rich businessman named Timothy Ratliff, who arrives to The White Lotus with his family—which includes his wife, Victoria, played by Parker Posey.

Their older son Saxson, who according to CBR works for his father, also features in season three. The role is played by Patrick Schwarzenegger. The couple’s other two on-screen children, Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, and Lochlan, played by Sam Nivola, are also in the show.

Advertisement

In the classic way of The White Lotus bringing back its previously featured actors, they have done the same this time as well. According to CBR, Natasha Rothwell, who plays Belinda Kindsey—a masseuse and head of the in-house spa situated in the resort—will return to the venture again.

According to the publication, Tayme Thapthimthong will play one of the security guards named Gaitok at the resort, and Patravadi ‘Lek’ Mejudhon will portray Sritala. The character is reportedly responsible for running the resort’s wellness program.

You can catch the new season of The White Lotus on February 16, 2025, and it will be streamed on Max.

ALSO READ: Must-Watch Zendaya and Tom Holland Movies on Amazon Prime And Other Platforms