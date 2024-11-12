‘Yeah, That Happens’: Dwayne Johnson Admits Peeing in Bottles on Red One Set, Trashes Chronic Tardiness Rumor

Dwayne Johnson is corroborating a part of an April report by The Wrap, which claimed the actor was so chronically late to the set of his upcoming Christmas movie Red One that he ended up costing production $250 million to push back the film’s release. Due to his alleged frequent holdups, the outlet claimed Johnson would often relieve himself in bottles to avoid any further delays.

Speaking to GQ for a profile published on Monday, November 11, The Rock confessed, “I pee in a bottle [while working]. Yeah, that happens.”

When asked about the late part of the story, Johnson, 52, admitted, “Yeah, that happens, too.” He, however, called the quoted monetary loss incurred by the team due to his recurrent tardiness “ridiculous.”

“That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy,” he remarked.

According to the former WWE star, the entire controversy was "bullshit," and he wasn’t alone in feeling that way.

Jake Kasdan, who directed Red One, told GQ that Johnson never missed a day of work. He noted that while the reports of him being late on set may be partly true, it’s not just his issue; rather, it's a common problem in Hollywood, where stars often juggle multiple responsibilities, leading to occasional unpunctuality.

Kasdan went on to mention that he’s collaborated with Johnson for three movies, and he’s never seen him be anything but great to people around him.

Chris Evans, Johnson’s Red One co-star, echoed similar sentiments, explaining that the actor was never “unexpectedly” late. Instead, his schedule was planned around his other commitments and was known to the entire team.

Johnson, who told GQ he’s always willing to tell the truth, has previously addressed his bizarre bathroom habit.

“I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that,” he told Esquire in 2021.

The Moana star went on to explain then that he pees in the bottles that he’s no longer using, as opposed to the belief that he uses his regular water bottles to do the deed. He said that while he’s at the gym, which doesn't have bathrooms, he uses one of the bottles to relieve himself as he keeps himself hydrated throughout his workouts and needs to use the bathroom a couple of times.

In September 2017, Johnson even accidentally shared a glimpse of one of his pee bottles during a gym session. He, however, rather than tiptoeing around it, admitted that it was what his viewers were going to assume it was.

Red One, starring Johnson, Evans, Lucy Liu, and J.K. Simmons, hits theaters on Friday, November 15.

