Who Are Mariah Carey's Siblings? All About Her Family Amid Death Of Mother And Sister

Mariah Carey recently announced that her sister, Alison, and her mother, Patricia, passed away on the same day over this weekend. It isn’t clear what caused their unfortunate deaths or when they passed away. In addition to Alison, Carey is also a sister to her brother, Morgan.

According to the New York Times, in a statement, she said, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

She also revealed she was able to be beside her mother the past week. These tragic events have made many wonder about Mariah Carey’s family.

Carey is a mega pop star with more money and fame than one would know what to do with. But often, that isn’t enough. The singer has always maintained that her relationship with her family isn’t perfect.

Alfred Roy Carey

Alfred Carey was Mariah’s father. He served in the military when he was young and had three children with his wife Patricia. However, the pair divorced in 1973 when little Mariah was only 3. After that, her father visited them only on the weekends.

Unfortunately, even those visits lessened when she began attaining fame. Alfred passed away in July 2022 at 72 after a prolonged battle with bile duct cancer. Before his passing, Mariah had reconnected with him. Consequently, she has also honored him in a song called Sunflowers For Alfred Roy.

Also, a few months after his death in October 2022, she restored his vintage sports car, and that too on his birthday. It was perhaps done to keep a part of his memory with her.

Patricia Carey

Mariah’s relationship with her Juilliard-trained opera singer mother, Patricia was not perfect. The Always Be My Baby singer even stated in her 2020 memoir titled, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, that her relationship with her mother wasn’t “black-and-white.”

After her divorce from Alfred, Patricia had custody of her 3 children, and it wasn’t smooth sailing. She had already given up her career to begin a family and later on, became a well-regarded vocal coach.

The singer wrote in her book that her relationship with her mother was “a whole rainbow of emotions” that was filled with “pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment.”

Mariah also claimed that her mother was jealous of her career. As per US magazine, the singer said that she had to seek therapy and her therapist came up with a unique way to help the pop singer move on from this trauma.

Mariah Carey revealed, “My therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother, and Alison my ex-sister.”

She further elaborated on this and explained that it was done so that she would stop expecting these people to play their roles of “mommy, big brother, and big sister.”

Patricia passed away when she was 87 in August 2024. Even though their relationship was full of ups and downs, Mariah said she was grateful for getting to spend time with her before her passing.

Alison Carey

Alison Carey passed away when she was 63, on the same day as her mother Patricia in August 2024. Mariah described her relationship with her eldest sibling as not good.

She wrote in her 2020 memoir that it was “safer for me not to have any contact with my ex-brother and ex-sister.” She also clarified that by safer she meant “emotionally and physically safer.”

That’s not all there is to this story. Alison sued her sister for allegedly putting her through “emotional distress” with her tell-all book. As per InTouch, the lawsuit remained unresolved at the time of Alison’s death.

Morgan Carey

Mariah also talked about her relationship with Morgan Carey, the only son of her parents in her 2020 book. She alleged that her brother tried to extort money from her when she became popular and began earning.

Also, she talked about a physical fight between him and Alfred, their father. These allegations didn’t go down well with Morgan and his legal team filed a defamation lawsuit against her in March 2021.

There, they accused the Without You singer of trying to “curry favor with the Black Lives Matter movement” by trying to “falsely characterize plaintiff as equally violent”

Morgan’s legal team even said that “her subsequent commentary on police relations with Black people was only the beginning of defendant Mariah Carey’s desperate attempt to vilify plaintiff, play the victim card…”

As per Page Six, the singer claimed in a rebuttal that the story of her “dysfunctional and sometimes violent family environment has significant public value” especially to those who might be stuck in similar situations.

In February 2022, 14 of the 16 defamation lawsuit claims against the singer were dismissed by a judge. However, this wasn’t the end.

In Manhattan, Justice Barbara Jaffee ruled that Morgan had grounds to sue Mariah over some of her book’s insinuations. These were passages that hinted that he had supplied cocaine to “the beautiful people” and might have a criminal record.

As of October 2023, the case remained unresolved.

Monroe and Moroccan Cannon

Mariah was married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016 and they welcomed twins Monroe and Moroccan in April 2011.

The girl was named after the late Marilyn Monroe whereas the boy’s name was inspired by the décor style present in the apartment when Cannon popped the question.

Monroe is often referred by the nickname of “Roe,” whereas her brother is called “Roc.” Carey and Cannon continue co-parenting their kids. Both kids have appeared on stage with their mother during her concerts.

