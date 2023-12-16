Who are Susan Lucci’s children? Exploring their life, career, and relationship with All My Children’s star

Susan Lucci, famously known for playing Erica Kane in ABC’s All My Children, received the recognition she deserves for playing the character for more than four decades in the form of The Lifetime Achievement Award today at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 76-year-old actress gave a nod to her late husband and her son in her Lifetime Achievement Award acceptance speech at the Daytime Emmys. Susan Lucci began her speech by thanking god, her parents, and her fans. Continuing further she shouted out her son Andreas who was in the presence at the show to celebrate his mother’s special day with her.

“The icing on the cake tonight is that my son Andreas is with me. It means so much to me to have you here with me,” she said in her speech.

Talking about her late husband while addressing her son in the audience she said, “I feel your dad’s presence here with us tonight too. I thank my husband Helmut Huber because he has everything to do with me standing up here tonight and receiving this incredible award.” For context, Helmut Huber was a renowned producer and writer himself. He passed away in March last year.

Her special mention of her family on her special day communicates that she is as much dedicated to her family as her decades-long career. Susan Lucci is not new to playing the role of a mother on-screen, but she also has two children in real life.

All that we know about Susan Lucci’s kids Liza and Andreas Huber

Susan Lucci and Helmut Huber welcomed their first child, Liza Huber, in 1975. Liza Huber, 48 is a former American actress well-known for playing Gwen Hotchkiss Winthrop in Passions between 1999 and 2008.

Liza pursued a degree in communications and media studies from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill before gravitating toward acting. She studied acting at the Terry Schreiber Studio in New York. She however retired from acting in 2008 citing that she wants to spend time with her family.

Liza Huber is married to her childhood sweetheart, businessman Alexander Hesterberg III. Reports suggest that Liza and her husband Alexander knew each other since elementary school and reconnected years later at a concert and ended up getting married two years later. The couple now share four kids namely, Royce, Brendan, Hayden, and Mason.

Andreas Huber, Susan Lucci and Helmut Huber’s second child was born in 1987.

Andreas Huber, 36, is as dedicated and proud a son as can be concluded by his presence with Susan Lucci on her special day. Susan Lucci and Helmut Huber’s youngest is the co-founder and CEO of First Due per his LinkedIn profile. First Due is an American fire and EMS records management software as it reads on the company’s official page.

As a kid, he was sporty and dipped his toe in all kinds of sports ranging from Karate to Lacrosse and Golf as stated by his mother Susan.

Are Susan Lucci and both her children close? Their frequent interactions speak volumes

Susan Lucci and her kids, Andreas and Liza Huber, are more than just close. They are an incredibly tight-knit family who always support each other through thick and thin. Today, as Susan received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award, Andreas was right by her side, proving just how strong their bond is.

When Susan’s son Andreas got married in 2016, Susan took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures from the event. She also showered praises on her now daughter-in-law Courtney Velasco.

As for the All My Children actress’ relationship with her daughter, she has always doted upon Liza and stood as her pillar of strength during tough times.

Liza’s son Brennon was diagnosed with Cerebral palsy, a neurological condition, in 2010. Susan Lucci stood with her daughter in the tough times. She later stated that she is proud of her daughter for dealing with the heart-wrenching situation.

It's safe to say that the Hubers are as tight-knit as a family can and should be when it comes to supporting each other through both the good times and the tough times.

