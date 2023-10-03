'Who are the second and third people...': When Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and their children in her Grammy speech

On a star-studded evening at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift's folklore took home the coveted Album of the Year award. Swift's heartfelt acceptance speech was a memorable moment, filled with gratitude and recognition. Among the many people she thanked, there was a special shout-out to her friends, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and their three daughters—James, Inez, and Betty.

Swift's Grammy success and shout-outs

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter began her acceptance speech by expressing her appreciation for her collaborators, including Justin Vernon, and her then-boyfriend-- Joe Alwyn, who played a significant role in her creative process during the quarantine. She spoke of the joy she found in crafting songs alongside Joe, setting the stage for a night of heartfelt acknowledgments.

2020 was a year of unexpected twists and turns due to the global pandemic. Taylor Swift, like many, had to adapt to these new circumstances. In July 2020, she surprised her fans with the release of folklore, her eighth studio album. She revealed during the awards ceremony that she wrote and recorded the album in isolation but had the privilege of collaborating with some of her musical heroes.

One of the most notable tracks from the album was betty, which happened to be named after Ryan and Blake's third child. Taylor's nod to this famous family didn't come as a surprise, considering their close friendship. She thanked James, Inez, and Betty and their parents for being among the first to hear every new song she wrote.

From fan to icon: Taylor Swift's journey to Grammy greatness

Swift's gratitude extended beyond her circle of friends and collaborators. She expressed her deep appreciation for her fans, acknowledging the unique connection they shared through the imaginary world she created with her music. Swift and her fans had forged a bond that was truly special, and she thanked them from the bottom of her heart.

Winning the Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards is no small feat. Swift faced tough competition, including artists like Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, HAIM, Dua Lipa, and Post Malone. Despite the formidable contenders, "folklore" emerged victorious, cementing Taylor Swift's status as a music icon.

In addition to her Album of the Year win, Taylor received six Grammy nominations at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. Her remarkable achievement didn't stop there; she made history by becoming the first woman to win the Album of the Year category three times, an accomplishment that added another layer of significance to this Grammy win.

