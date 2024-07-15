Who Is Bowie? All About Shannen Doherty's Beloved Pet Who Sensed Her Cancer Before Diagnosis Years Ago

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Shannen Doherty, who recently passed away, loved her dog, Bowie, a lot. The actress had a very close bond with the pet and had often spoken of her. Let’s learn a few things about Bowie, who, as per the late actress, sensed her cancer even before it was detected.

Shannen Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

Who is Bowie?

The year 2015 turned out to be one of the most heartbreaking for Shannen Doherty and her close ones. She was diagnosed with breast cancer that year, however, it was later stated by Doherty herself that she was in remission in the year 2017.

But in 2019, the cancer had returned. During this time, the Beverly Hills 90210 actress started opening up about her cancer. She once stated to Entertainment Tonight back in 2016 that she thinks her pet, Bowie, sensed something wrong in her body, even before her 2015 diagnosis.

The actress mentioned that Bowie used to “obsessively sniff right here on my right side for a long time.”

Bowie is a purebred German Shepherd, gifted to Doherty by her ex, Kurt Iswarienko. Wishing her a happy birthday, the Little House on the Prairie actress posted a series of photos back on Instagram in March. Here, Bowie could be seen having a pleasant time around grasslands, as Doherty also wrote a sweet caption.

Sharing her words, Doherty called Bowie “ the best dog in the world. I love you to an obsessive point.”

In one of the photos, Bowie was also seen wearing a pink sleeveless t-shirt that had security written on it.

To everyone’s intrigue, Bowie even has her own social media account by the name of missbowiedoherty. On her social media account, the first post that had been uploaded was in October 2016. While the whole account is filled with memorable pictures, the most recent one shows the pet canine, Bowie, FaceTiming with another pet dog, who happens to be her friend. The post had been uploaded in December 2020.

The actress had often mentioned Bowie in her podcast, even on her final episode, which aired on June 28.

Shannen Doherty passed away

Shannen Doherty passed away on Saturday, June 13. The actress was 53 years old at the time of her death. The official statement was issued by the star’s long-time publicist, Leslie Sloane.

Opening up about her cancer journey in the past, Doherty stated that when the cancer returned in the year 2019, it had spread to her bones. She made this statement while talking to PEOPLE in November 2023.

