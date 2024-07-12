Who Is Frankie Grande? Exploring Ariana Grande's Brother's Life And Filmography

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, was born on January 24th, 1983, and is an American dancer, actor, singer, producer, television presenter, and YouTuber. In 2019, after dating each other, Frank married Hale Leon on May 4, 2022. He became an Italian citizen in 2023.

Frankie Grande's early life and career

Born in New York City to Hose-McCann Communications’ Chief Executive Officer Joan Grande, Frankie's father, Victor Marchione, was a doctor. When he reached the age of ten, he shifted to Boca Raton with his mother from Englewood, New Jersey.

He attended Pine Crest School and began performing in musicals starting in fifth grade. He shares a half-sister who is one of the biggest pop stars, as well as actress Ariana Grande, and has a step-brother named James Marchione.

Grande played Franz on Broadway in Mamma Mia! from 2007 to 2010, and in Rock of Ages from 2014 to 2015. Additionally, he has been part of off-Broadway productions, regional theatre productions, and touring shows.

Frankie Grande's filmography

His professional career took off when he joined the ensemble cast of Dora’s Pirate Adventure, playing Boots the Monkey during national tours that year and in regional theaters afterward. That same year found him on Broadway, joining its cast and performing there for three years, both as Eddie and in an ensemble.

He had works such as a one-man show as well as several cabaret acts done during production time, for which Grande served as producer on board. Moreover, he produced plays like Hamlet (2009), La Bête revivals (2010–2011), and Born Yesterday remakes (2011). He has engaged in cabaret acts within New York City.

In 2007, he was named Mr. Broadway. Later, he established a YouTube channel in 2012 and has gained a significant Twitter and Instagram following since then. Big Brother’s 16th season (2014) and Big Brother Reindeer Games (2023), where he finished 3rd, are shows that Frankie participated in as a contestant.

He judged America’s Best Dance Crew in 2015. Between 2016 and 17 Frankie Grande appeared on UK TV to co-host Style Code Live, an Amazon fashion and shopping show, while at the same time joining Celebrity Big Brother for the eighteenth season. Over his career, philanthropy has been part of his life. He created the non-profit arts organization Broadway In South Africa coupled with supporting buildOn among others.

Till now, Frankie Grande boasts of over two million followers on Instagram, in addition to having more than four hundred thousand YouTube subscribers. Recently, he shut down an untrue rumor about Ariana Grande that associated her with cannibalism, stating that she is actually vegan.

