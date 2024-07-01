Fans Disapprove Of Will Smith's Rap At BET Awards; They Ask Him To 'Stick To Acting'

Will Smith, the renowned actor recently surprised fans with a return to his music roots at the BET Awards. After a lengthy focus on acting his performance of a new song titled You Can Make It has sparked mixed reactions. He sang that song alongside Kirk Franklin and Fridayy.

Fans and critics were divided over whether Smith should stick to acting or continue pursuing music after a hiatus. While some like his versatility, others question whether he should focus more on his acting career. Let’s take a closer look at how fans are reacting to Smith’s rap.

Will Smith’s musical comeback

Will Smith, celebrated for his acting prowess in movies like Bad Boys and Men in Black has seen highs and lows throughout his career. But recently, he made headlines not for his acting prowess but for his rap performance. He surprised fans at the BET Awards with his new rap song, You Can Make It.

This performance marked his return to solo music after years. His performance at the BET Awards was a blend of nostalgia. After the Oscar incident, this event also made him infamous for reasons other than just his acting abilities.

Backlash from fans

Despite his charismatic stage presence and heartfelt lyrics, some fans were less than impressed. Some fans celebrated Smith’s return to the mic, while others weren’t as supportive. Many took to social media to express their discontent, suggesting that Smith should just stick to acting. Rather than venturing into music after years, he should stick to something, he is good at.

People even questioned why actors are trying their hands on music. Comments criticizing his performance as outdated and questioning his decision to prioritize music over his acting.

The internet’s reaction

One comment on X said, “Let's be honest. Will Smith is not meant for music... Where's the Men In Black Mind Eraser when you need it??? #BETAwards 😂🤣😂” Another said, “He better stick to acting though.” “Will Smith just be doing stuff? Why is he performing? #BETAwards,” read the third.

Check out some more reactions:

Smith’s other recent music-related events

In addition to his performance at the BET Awards, Will Smith has been actively involved in other music-related events. Earlier this year, he made a surprise appearance at Coachella, one of the world’s most renowned music festivals. During the event, he joined J Balvin on stage and delighted fans by recreating his iconic rap. He even recreated his dance moves from the 1997 Men in Black music video.

Moreover, Will Smith has also collaborated with his long-time friend and musical partner, DJ Jazzy Jeff. Together they released an EDM track titled Get Lit in 2017. The duo premiered the song at the Livewire Festival. Smith shared the inspiration behind the song also. This collaboration was one of his ventures back into the music scene after focusing primarily on his acting career.

Will Smith’s musical journey

Will Smith started as one-half of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince. Their first single, Girls Ain’t Nothing but Trouble came out in 1986. They gained huge success with Parents Just Don’t Understand. It also won the first Grammy for Best Rap Performance in 1989. Smith’s clean and relatable lyrics made him popular with many people.

This success helped him land the TV show The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air based on his real-life persona. Smith then started a solo music career with hits like Getting Jiggy with It and Wild Wild West. All of them were released before becoming a major Hollywood star.

Well, do tell us in the comments, did you like Smith’s recent rap performance or not? And, stay tuned with us for further updates on the same.

