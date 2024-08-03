Who Is Sentry? Exploring Character Amid Speculation Over Lewis Pullman's Role In Thunderbolts

San Diego Comic-Con 2024 has brought forth some of the biggest news pieces lately. With Robert Downey Jr. being confirmed to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dr. Doom, another major character might just have been teased. The next two of the most anticipated movies from Marvel Studios happen to be Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, both of which will involve Thunderbolt Ross, with the latter being eyed mainly for Sentry.

But who is Sentry, and what are his superpowers? Let’s learn.

During the recently held massive convention, the fans of the MCU were given a first look at the meet-up of the Thunderbolts, the anti-heroes of the MCU. While the lead cast of the movie, including Sebastian Stan, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour, spilled the beans about their characters, another actor whose appearance has not been disclosed yet shed a bit of light on his involvement in the movie as well.

During the Thunderbolts panel at SDCC 2024, Lewis Pullman mentioned that he is playing the character of Bob. Well, for those unfamiliar, the only character in the Marvel comics named Bob who is connected to the Thunderbolts happens to be Robert Reynolds, the civilian identity of Sentry.

Talking about the character, Robert Reynolds is a high school freshman who steals a version of the Super Soldier serum that is being experimented on to magnify its effects by several thousandfold.

Reynolds steals it from a professor who is a subcontracted researcher associated with the project. While Robert Reynolds simply plans to consume the serum to have a little bit of drug experience, he obtains uncomparable solar-powered superhuman abilities instantly after drinking the serum.

The Sentry was created by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee and was first seen in the comics in The Sentry #1 (2000).

As per Wikipedia, the character is omnipotent, and his true abilities are still being discovered. However, in the comics, he has lifted a helicarrier with the help of Ms. Marvel as well as Wonder Man. He has even prevented an event where the Celestial Exitar was about to crush the Earth.

Thunderbolts’ cast also includes Rachel Weiz, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

The movie will be released on May 2, 2025.

