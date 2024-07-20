Who Is Sergeant JJ Kinney In Land Of Bad? Liam Hemsworth's Character Explored

Liam Hemsworth plays a leading character in Land of Bad, a military action film released this year. One of the most interesting stories involves his appearance alongside Russell Crowe in the Philippines. The story centers on Reaper (Russell Crowe), who is tasked with getting rookie sergeant JJ Kinney (Liam Hemsworth) safely home after a mission to save a CIA agent goes wrong. The movie features an ensemble cast and an absorbing plot that makes it worth watching.

Grueling training for authenticity

William Eubank trained the actors rigorously to ensure their performances looked genuine. To fully appreciate these roles, Eubank followed real military personnel. He described this as exhaustive training in an interview with Comic Book Resources.

This training covered aspects like how to reload guns and handle weapons, allowing Crowe and Hemsworth to smoothly get into their characters. In particular, Liam went through some special training.

What JTAC means

JJ Kinney in the movie is a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC). JTACs coordinate air and ground forces, identify enemies, and prevent friendly fire as well as civilian casualties from aircraft attacks. For accuracy, Eubank consulted a real JTAC who shared a name with Hemsworth’s character and even visited the studio in Australia.

Hemsworth had a lot of groundwork for this role. His preparations for Land of Bad were unique because, as usual, he was going to exercise prior to his new role in The Witcher. Acting as a vital link between himself and Reaper, he learned every bit about being a JTAC.

On the other hand, his teammates’ lives depend on Kinney’s directions on where Grimm should accurately drop bombs so they can rescue Sergeant Bishop, who is captured by Abu Sayyaf’s forces.

Importance Of the Delta Force team

He speaks many lines with Reaper, but his fewer face-to-face scenes suggest that Sergeant JJ Kinney is the JTAC of this Delta Force Team. He is primarily involved in providing the most crucial information to guide Grimm for effective attacks.

This role is pivotal for mission success as it involves directing soldiers on the battlefield. Thus, when bombs fall in the exact place, it results in the successful extraction from the Abu Sayyaf prisoners' camp.

In Land of Bad, Liam Hemsworth played an important character whose performance highlights how integral and multifaceted the position of a JTAC is during military operations. This year’s leading military action film is marked by its realistic approach and rigorous training for the actors involved.

