What Is Liam Hemsworth’s Net Worth After Divorce From Miley Cyrus? Exploring Actor's Wealth And Fortune

Liam Hemsworth is known for his work in the hit franchise The Hunger Games and, most recently, for being the subject of Miley Cyrus’s hit song Flowers. Either in the acting front or in his personal life, the guy has been in the headlines quite a lot. So, let’s explore the dashing actor’s net worth on the internet!

What is Liam Hemsworth's Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Australian actor has a net worth of 28 million dollars. Hollywood has received quite a contribution from the Hemsworth brothers, Chris, Liam and Luke, all being talented actors. Liam's major earnings are attributed to his acting career, starting with soap operas in Australia and more mainstream movies in the US later on.

Liam Hemsworth’s Career

Liam started his career with the Australian soap opera Neighbours, where he played Josh Taylor.

He kept the acting ball rolling and eventually landed on the role of a lifetime in Hunger Games. The series stretched from 2012 to 2015 and earned the actor $500,000 from just the first movie. This gig definitely boosted Liam’s career, and reportedly, his payment was doubled in Catching Fire and Mockingjay Part I and II.

Advertisement

His movie The Last Song with ex-wife and pop star Miley Cyrus made him a quintessential heartthrob and crush of many young girls. Liam will also star in The Witcher, replacing Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia. Cavil earned $400K per episode and demanded double that in the following seasons. Although Hemsworth’s salary is unclear, given his credentials and amazing resume, he will earn a wholesome amount from a big franchise such as The Witcher.

Hemswoth Personal Life

The Land of Bad actor was in an on-and-off relationship with his The Last Song co-star, Miley Cyrus. Eventually, the couple got married in 2018, but it was short-lived as they got separated in 2020, which inspired the song Flowers. Since the separation, Liam has moved on and is dating Gabriella Brooks right now.

The Hunger Games actor and Wrecking Ball singer had a prenup before their wedding. So, after their marriage crashed within a year, they had a smooth-sailing divorce, and the properties were equally divided.

Advertisement

Talking about their separation, Cyrus said in an interview that “there was too much conflict.”

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she added. Referring to the Malibu house that she and Liam lived in, which got burned down. The singer also referred to it in her song Flowers “Built a home and watched it burn.” Liam had bought the Malibu property for 3.6 million dollars in 2014, which was completely lost in the fire. However, the actor has properties worth $15, including a $4 million home in Australia.



