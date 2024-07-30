Who Is Stephen McFeely? All About MCU Writer Returning For The Next Avengers Movies

Marvel Studios reassembled its creative team, however one familiar face went missing. Stephen McFeely will write the scripts for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars which was announced at San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H panel. Christopher Markus, McFeely's longtime writing partner of previous Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, was not present during the announcement.

Markus and McFeely wrote for many movies together like Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. They joined Joe and Anthony Russos at their AGBO production company after Endgame and will direct the next two Avengers movies together.On Saturday, Anthony Russo spoke at Hall H, “That four-movie run was incredible, and it left us creatively spent with all our emotions on the floor. In the time since, through a very special story, Joe and I have come to potentially see a road forward with you all."

Robert Downey Jr. rumored to return as Doctor Doom

Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider stirred excitement among fans for Robert Downey Jr.'s return as Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man. Sneider revealed in his latest newsletter, "It seems far-fetched, yes, but I figured that if there was any hope of Downey coming back, there'd have to be a new wrinkle for him to play. So, for now, we continue to wait…"

Advertisement

Marvel reveals Fantastic Four cast and upcoming film slate

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige had earlier announced and confirmed the cast of The Fantastic Four: First Steps would be appearing in both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The cast will include Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Susan Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/the Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach).

New stories and characters will be explored in the Marvel Studios lineup along with a thrilling continuation of returning characters. We share the upcoming release dates for Marvel's upcoming films:

Captain America: Brave New World - February 14, 2025

- February 14, 2025 Thunderbolts - May 5, 2025

- May 5, 2025 The Fantastic Four: First Steps - July 25, 2025

- July 25, 2025 Blade - November 7, 2025

- November 7, 2025 Avengers: Doomsday - May 1, 2026

- May 1, 2026 Avengers: Secret Wars - May 7, 2027

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of Paramount

ALSO READ: How Robert Downey Jr.'s Dr. Doom Casting Will Tie With His Iron Man Role?