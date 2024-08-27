6 College romance movies on Netflix that cause nostalgia to hit a little too hard

Nothing can match the romanticism that Bollywood portrays in its movies. Speaking of romantic Bollywood movies, college life serves as the perfect backdrop for such memorable stories. These films are not just a portrayal of love, but a beautiful celebration of friendship and other emotions associated with that phase of life.

The relatability in these movies is like revisiting older times, bringing a wave of nostalgia with them. Here, we present a list of movies that have a fun college plot with wholesome entertainment, enough to make you fall in love with the genre.

6 College romance-based movies on Netflix that are pure love

1. Student Of The Year (2012)

The first one on the list has to be Karan Johar’s directorial Student of the Year. The film introduced us to some of our now-favorite talents: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra. The story is set against the backdrop of the prestigious St. Theresa College, where the competitive spirit among students takes center stage.

The popular kids at the school go head-to-head to win the coveted Student of the Year trophy. The blend of love and rivalry brings numerous twists and turns in the film, which ultimately decide the course of their lives. The popularity of Student of the Year (SOTY) is undeniable, as even more than a decade after its release, it continues to resonate with cine-lovers.

2. Student Of The Year 2 (2019)

Following the success of its initial release, the sequel to SOTY was released in 2019. Directed by Punit Malhotra, Student Of The Year 2 brought Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria to the industry alongside Tiger Shroff. With an entirely different storyline and characters, we once again get to see the lead trio fighting for the Student Of The Year trophy.

As much as the first installment of the film was loved, fans were in for an equal delight in its second part as well. Are you already humming, "Tu puch nahiyon haal Fakiran da?"

3. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na (2008)

Don’t call yourself a Bollywood buff if by some chance you’ve not watched Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Directed by Abbas Tyrewala and released in 2008, the film stars Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles. This evergreen tale beautifully depicts the true-blue friendship between Jai Singh Rathore and Aditi, which eventually transitions into a heartwarming love story.

From the depth in its storytelling to its soul-stirring musical album, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is a film that leaves a lasting impact. With iconic tracks like Kabhi Kabhi Aditi, Nazrein Milaana Nazrein Churaana, and Kahin To Hogi Wo, each song from the film holds a unique place in our hearts.

4. Wake Up Sid (2008)

It was indeed a beautiful time when movies like Wake Up Sid were made. This film, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma, marked the directorial debut of Ayan Mukerji. It’s a movie that one can watch anytime, and it never fails to delight.

The heart-touching and beautiful story unravels around Siddharth (Sid) and Aisha Banerjee. While Sid is a spoiled brat from Mumbai, Aisha is an aspiring writer who moves to the city to make it big. Their unconventional bond, which grows from friendship to love, captures our hearts. Moreover, the film's depiction of Mumbai, the "Sapnon ki Nagri" (City of Dreams), is enough to make you fall in love with the city as well.

5. Main Hoo Na (2004)

"Arey muh toh band karo uncle!" is bound to pop into your head when we talk about Main Hoon Na. Directed by Farah Khan, this stellar Hindi movie wasn’t just about romance—it had action, friendship, comedy, drama, and music all rolled into one. The film featured a star-studded cast, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Main Hoon Na narrates the story of an army major who goes undercover as a college student with an ulterior motive. Professionally, he has to protect the General’s daughter, but on a personal level, he is on a mission to find his estranged half-brother. The film resonated with audiences not only for its engaging storyline but also for the sizzling chemistry between SRK and Sushmita Sen.

6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1995)

Let’s accept it—Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai has been every cinephile’s go-to movie. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, the film has become the ultimate comfort movie for many. The triangular love story between Rahul, Tina, and Anjali is relatable to the core.

From experiencing unrequited love for your best friend to navigating the complexities of relationships, this college romance drama celebrates friendship, romance, heartbreak, and relationships like no other movie. Iconic dialogues such as "Rahul is a cheater… he is a cheater… CHEATER," "Pyaar dosti hai," and "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Rahul, Tum Nahi Samjhoge" continue to live rent-free in our minds, making Kuch Kuch Hota Hai a timeless classic.

This was our list of Bollywood movies based on college romance that are available for you to watch on Netflix. Apart from these, there have been several movies like 3 Idiots, 2 States, Yaariyaan, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Mohabbatein, and Rockstar among others that are available to watch on other streaming platforms.

