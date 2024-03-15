Who Was Grant Page? Legendary Stuntman Known For 'Mad Max' Passes Away At 85

Grant Page, Australia’s iconic movie stuntman, has left behind a legacy of daring feats and unforgettable moments in cinema. Renowned for his work in the Ozploitation movement and particularly for his role in the legendary film Mad Max, Page’s adventurous spirit and skilful stunts have left an indelible mark. Let’s take a closer look at the life and career of this extraordinary individual who thrilled audiences with his charm and talent.

A stuntman extraordinaire

Grant Page was not your average stuntman—he was a true daredevil, pushing the boundaries of what was possible in the world of action films. Known for his death-defying stunts and fearless attitude, Page brought an unparalleled level of excitement to every project he worked on.

From Md Max to The Man from Hong Kong

Page’s illustrious career spanned and included work on some of the most iconic films in Australian cinema history. From his unforgettable role as the lead stuntman in Mad Max to his groundbreaking work in Mad Max to his groundbreaking work in The Man from Hong Kong, Page consistently pushed the envelope, captivating audiences with his jaw-dropping stunts and breathtaking performances.

Throughout his career, Page’s work was marked by tyre streaks and burn marks—a testament to the fearless spirit and unwavering dedication that defined his approach to stunt work. Whether he was dodging cars, sliding down the cliffs on fire, or jumping into the water to fight a shark, Page always gave it all, leaving the audience in awe of his bravery during stunts.

How did the legendary stuntman die

Grant Page passed away at the age of 85 in a car accident. The accident occurred near his home on the coast of New South Wales in Australia, where Page was driving alone when his vehicle collided with a tree. Though the emergency services responded swiftly to the scene, Page succumbed to his injuries.

His son, Leroy Page, confirmed the news, describing his father as a legend and sharing that despite the tragedy, Grant passed away in high spirits with a sense of motivation.

Industry experts paid tributes to the stuntman

As news of Page’s passing spread, tributes poured from colleagues, friends, and fans alike, all mourning the loss of a true Australian icon. Director Brian Trenchard-Smith, a longtime friend and collaborator, fondly remembers Page as a pioneer in the world of stunt performing, praising his Hollywood-level action and his unwavering commitment to his craft. He added, “He’s the guy you get to dodge the cars, slide down the cliff on fire, jump into the water, and fight the shark.”

The Australian director also expressed his heartfelt condolences, by saying, “I just learned the devastating news of the passing of legendary Australian stuntman and my dear friend Grant Page. I mourn the loss of this Aussie legend deeply today. RIP Grant.”

In conclusion, Page’s contributions to Australian cinema will be remembered for the generations to come.

