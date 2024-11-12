Why Did A Judge Reject Angelina Jolie’s Request To Dismiss Brad Pitt’s $67M Winery Lawsuit? Brad Pitt's Victory Explored

Brad Pitt has secured a significant win in his ongoing legal dispute with Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval. A Los Angeles County judge recently rejected Jolie's motions to dismiss key claims in the lawsuit, setting the stage for a possible trial. Here's a closer look at the case and its implications.

Brad Pitt filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in 2022, alleging she violated a verbal and written agreement regarding the sale of their stakes in Château Miraval. According to Pitt’s legal team, the former couple had an agreement that required mutual consent before selling their shares in the winery.

In court documents, Pitt’s attorneys stated that their companies, Mondo Bongo and Nouvel, entered into a 2013 agreement giving each other the right of first refusal for any sale of their respective shares. Pitt alleges Jolie breached this agreement by selling her stake to Tenute del Mondo, a subsidiary of Stoli Group, without his approval.

A source close to Pitt told PEOPLE, “This is a clear victory for Brad, which demonstrates the legitimacy of his claims and shows yet again that the other side’s arguments lack substance.”

Angelina Jolie’s legal team filed motions to dismiss three of Pitt’s claims, arguing that any verbal agreement they had was nullified by later negotiations, including those related to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) concerning their marriage.

Advertisement

However, Judge Lia Martin rejected Jolie’s motions on November 8, 2024, allowing the case to proceed. In her ruling, the judge indicated there was enough credibility in Pitt’s claims for the matter to go to trial.

“This latest ruling represents another pre-trial victory for Pitt, adding to his momentum in the ongoing legal battle,” a source familiar with the case told The New York Post. The judge’s decision shows the potential validity of the 2013 agreement and the claim that Jolie violated it when she sold her stake to Stoli.

Jolie has countered that she attempted to sell her share to Pitt first, but claimed he refused unless she signed an NDA to silence allegations of abuse during their marriage. Pitt’s legal team denied these claims, asserting it was Jolie who sought to introduce the NDA into negotiations.

The lawsuit has become intertwined with personal disputes, including allegations from Jolie about an incident on a plane in 2016, which she has raised in separate legal proceedings.

Advertisement

A source close to Pitt shared with frustration, stating, “This is a straightforward business dispute, but unfortunately, the other side has consistently introduced personal elements which have exposed the weaknesses in their case and complicated and lengthened the proceedings.”

ALSO READ: Did Cara Delevingne Make Changes To The Apartment She Bought From Jimmy Fallon? Talk Show Host Reveals