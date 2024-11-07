'This Is Her Next Chapter': Angelina Jolie Finally Out Of Dark Times, Leaves Behind Custody Fight, Lawsuit & Abuse Accusations; Report

Angelina Jolie has captivated fans on red carpets and movie screens for years, and her recent appearance at the AFI premiere of Maria on October 27 marked a fresh chapter in her life.

Ditching her usual sleek hair, the actress wowed attendees with voluminous curls and a deep side part, styled by celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora. However, it wasn’t just her hairstyle that caught attention.

“She was glowing at her movie premiere,” an insider shared with Life & Style. “Angie just seems happier than she’s been in a while. She’s trying to let go of the dark times and live burden-free. It’s as if she’s had an awakening, this is her next chapter.”

After years of high-profile legal disputes with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Angelina is finally ready to move forward. The actress and humanitarian spent years embroiled in custody battles over their six children and legal conflicts related to the sale of their French winery, Château Miraval.

“Angie realized she let her anger and resentment get the better of her for a long time,” the insider stated. Now, she’s letting go of that inner turmoil. A key factor in her renewed happiness is putting these difficult chapters behind her.

Angelina had previously accused Brad of abuse during their marriage, which ended in 2016, and the custody fight over their children was a lengthy and public ordeal. But now, she seems focused on a brighter future.

Advertisement

Angelina’s six children with Brad, Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16), are nearly all grown, and she couldn’t be more proud of them. “The fact that their kids are healthy and thriving” is a major source of her current happiness, the insider said.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her children leaving the nest, Angelina shared that she loves them as people and it’s been really nice. Some people are more comfortable with the baby stage, but she said she loves this stage. She added that she loves living this life with them and watching them do and be all the things that they are.

Angelina’s return to the big screen with Maria is already earning her rave reviews, signaling a new era for her acting career. With her 50th birthday approaching next year, she’s ready to take on new challenges and embrace more significant acting roles.

Advertisement

In addition to professional and personal growth, Angelina seems open to love once again. Over the past year, she’s been linked to British rapper Akala, though their relationship status remains private. The insider reveals that she admitted she’s been thinking of marriage again.

ALSO READ: Kamala Harris Concedes 2024 Presidential Election To Donald Trump, Calls for Resilience and Hope: 'Don't Ever Give Up'