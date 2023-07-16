Best reality tv show

Reality TV is the ultimate guilty pleasure, offering mindless entertainment and capturing viewers' attention. With no need for deep focus, these shows have become cultural phenomena. Audiences can't help but root for their favorite contestants and even emulate the lifestyles of reality stars. The enduring success of these series proves that viewers are adept judges of character. From survival challenges to wild parties, there's a reality show for everyone. These timeless favorites have even spawned spinoffs and sequels. Whether for pure entertainment or cultural impact, these are the greatest reality series ever.





1. The Great British Bake Off (2010-)

Genre: Baking

Genre: Baking

Star Cast: Paul Hollywood · 150 eps • 2010–2023 ; Mary Berry · 79 eps • 2010–2016 ; Prue Leith · 71 eps • 2017–2023 ; Noel Fielding · 70 eps • 2017–2023 ; Sue Perkins.

Director: Andy Devonshire, Scott Tankard

Andy Devonshire, Scott Tankard Run time: 1h 29m

1h 29m Number of Seasons: 13 seasons

13 seasons Year of release: 2010

2010 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 8.6/10

The Great British Bake Off is a reality series that makes you crave sweets. It takes place in a white tent and is also known as The Great British Baking Show on Netflix. The show features 12 amateur bakers who compete in weekly challenges to become the UK's Best Amateur Baker. Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are the judges, and they are experts in culinary and artisan baking. The bakers face three types of challenges: a signature bake to showcase their baking ability, a technical bake with a shared recipe, and a showstopper bake with creative and elaborate displays.





2. 90 Day Fiancé (2014-)

Genre: reality

reality Director: Natalie Podiakova

Natalie Podiakova Writer: Shaun Robinson

Shaun Robinson Run time: 42 Minutes

42 Minutes Number of Seasons: 10 seasons

10 seasons Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 6.4/10

90 Day Fiancé is a popular reality TV show that follows couples going through the 90-day engagement visa process in the United States. They meet online or on vacations and plan to get married after reuniting in the US. The show has had multiple spin-offs and showcases different outcomes for the couples, including getting married, breaking up, or staying together after marriage.







3. Shark Tank (2009-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Anupam Mittal · 86 eps • 2021–2023 ; Namita Thapar · 84 eps • 2021–2023 ; Aman Gupta · 81 eps • 2021–2023 ; Peyush Bansal · 71 eps • 2021–2023 ; Vineeta Singh.

Director: Mark Burnett

Mark Burnett Writer: Kevin O'Leary

Kevin O'Leary Run time: 42 minutes

42 minutes Number of Seasons: 14 seasons

14 seasons Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Shark Tank is a highly acclaimed reality TV show loved by fans of the genre. It has won the prestigious Primetime Emmy award. The show features passionate entrepreneurs who present their investment opportunities to a panel of wealthy and successful investors. Mark Cuban and Barbara Corcoran are among the prominent "Sharks" on the show. The lineup of investors changes from season to season, often including guest "Sharks." The show has helped propel the success of brands like Bombas and Scrub Daddy, whose owners received investment offers from the investors featured on the ABC series.







4. The 'Real Housewives' Franchise (2006-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Vicki Gunvalson, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards.

Director: Scott Dunlop

Scott Dunlop Writer: Andrew Joseph Cohen

Andrew Joseph Cohen Run time: 1h 29m

1h 29m Number of Seasons: 17 seasons

17 seasons Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 4.2/10

The Real Housewives of Orange County, a reality TV show that aired from 2006 to 2022, started in Orange County, California and became popular nationwide. It showcased the daily lives and drama of five housewives and their families who lived in wealthy planned communities in the US.

This franchise expanded to include other major cities like New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, and more, featuring bold and opinionated women. Their dramatic stories and personalities have captivated audiences worldwide, making it a popular reality entertainment series.

5. Hell's Kitchen (2005-)

Genre: Cooking show

Cooking show Star Cast: Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Director: Tony Croll, Brad Kreisberg, Sharon Trojan Hollinger

Tony Croll, Brad Kreisberg, Sharon Trojan Hollinger Writer: Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Run time: 44 minutes

44 minutes Number of Seasons: 22 seasons

22 seasons Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Gordon Ramsay, the world-renowned chef, has been a prominent figure on reality TV for many years. Hell's Kitchen, the show he hosts, features aspiring chefs competing in intense culinary challenges. The contestants are gradually eliminated until only one winner remains. Ramsay's restaurant chain, inspired by the show, has become a success. Hell's Kitchen has entertained audiences for decades with Ramsay's explosive and blunt antics, which are dramatized for reality TV. The American version of the show aired on Fox and recently concluded its 21st season in early 2023.







6. The Voice (2011-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Blake Shelton · 445 eps • 2011–2023 ; Carson Daly · 432 eps • 2011–2024 ; Adam Levine · 363 eps • 2011–2023 ; Christina Aguilera · 153 eps • 2011–2018

Director: John de Mol.

John de Mol. Writer: John de Mol.

John de Mol. Run time: 1h 29m

1h 29m Number of Seasons: 23 seasons

23 seasons Year of release: 2011

2011 OTT Platform: Mx Player

Mx Player IMDb rating: 6.5/10

The Voice is a popular singing competition with famous musicians as coaches. Contestants audition by singing while coaches listen with their backs turned. If a coach likes what they hear, they turn their chair. The contestant then chooses which coach they want. Coaches have included Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, Miley Cyrus, and others. The Voice has won Emmy awards and revolutionized singing competitions.

7. Top Chef (2006-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Tom Colicchio · 253 eps • 2006–2023 ; Padma Lakshmi · 245 eps • 2006–2023 ; Gail Simmons · 190 eps • 2006–2023 ; Richard Blais · 52 eps • 2008–2021

Director: Tom Colicchio

Tom Colicchio Run time: 42 minutes

42 minutes Number of Seasons: 20 seasons

20 seasons Year of release: 2006

2006 OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

Jio Cinema IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Top Chef, a popular reality show, has been on the air for 20 years and is considered culinary royalty. It features 15 talented aspiring chefs who compete against each other to become the Top Chef, with one or more contestants eliminated each week. The dishes prepared by the contestants are judged by a panel of food and wine experts. Padma Lakshmi has been the long-time host of the show, while Tom Colicchio has been a consistent head judge since the beginning. Top Chef has also spawned spin-offs like Top Chef Jr. and Top Chef Masters.







8. The Real World (1992-2017)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Janelle Casanave ; Alton Williams II ; Arissa Hill ; Brynn Smith ; Frank Howard.

Director: Jonathan Murray, Mary-Ellis Bunim

Jonathan Murray, Mary-Ellis Bunim Writer: Jonathan Murray, Mary-Ellis Bunim

Jonathan Murray, Mary-Ellis Bunim Run time: 30 minutes

30 minutes Number of Seasons: 3 3 seasons

3 seasons Year of release: 1992

1992 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 5.1/10

The Real World, one of MTV's longest-running series, is a foundational reality show. It features a group of seven or eight young adults who are filmed 24/7 as they move into a temporary home in a new city. The show drew inspiration from popular series like Beverly Hills, 90210 and Melrose Place, and it also inspired MTV's ongoing series, The Challenge.

The Real World aired on MTV from 1992 to 2017. In 2019, the show made a comeback on Facebook Watch and is currently being developed for Paramount+. It was a groundbreaking series that gained praise for capturing the cast as they navigated differing beliefs and for portraying an authentic young adult experience.







9. Project Runway (2004-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Nina Garcia, Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum, Michael Kors

Director: Eli Holzman

Eli Holzman Writer: Eli Holzman

Eli Holzman Run time: 42 minutes

42 minutes Number of Seasons: 20 seasons

20 seasons Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.4/10

Project Runway revolutionized reality TV by showcasing emerging fashion designers like Christian Siriano and Leanne Marshall, propelling them into successful careers. The show follows aspiring stylists and designers who compete in various challenges to create breathtaking pieces. Each week, a panel of judges eliminates one designer.

The show boasts long standing judges such as Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Tim Gunn, and Michael Kors. While the prize package has evolved over time, Project Runway winners aspire to secure a cash prize to jumpstart their own fashion line and make a mark in the industry.







10. The Bachelor (2002-) & The Bachelorette (2003-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Chris Harrison, Jesse Palmer, Sean Lowe, Brad Womack.

Director: Mike Fleiss

Mike Fleiss Writer: Mike Fleiss

Mike Fleiss Run time: 1 hour

1 hour Number of Seasons: 27 season

27 season Year of release: 2002/2003

2002/2003 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 3.2/10

The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, popular reality dating shows, may seem cringe-worthy to outsiders, but they provide juicy gossip for fans. The Bachelor features a single man dating multiple women over several weeks, aiming to propose at the end and find his wife. The Bachelorette follows a similar concept with a woman as the lead.

Most of the relationships formed on the shows do not last, with only a few marriages resulting from the series. Over 27 seasons of The Bachelor and 19 seasons of The Bachelorette, the shows have faced controversies, including scandals and a lack of diversity. Despite the low success rate in lasting relationships, loyal fans have kept these shows as popular fixtures in American reality TV.







11. American Idol (2002-)

Genre: Music

Star Cast: Ryan Seacrest · 625 eps • 2002–2023 ; Mark Thompson · 2 eps • 2008–2010 ; Randy Jackson · 474 eps • 2002–2016 ; Simon Cowell · 358 eps • 2002–2016

Director: Simon Fuller

Simon Fuller Writer: Simon Fuller

Simon Fuller Run time: 42 minutes

42 minutes Number of Seasons: 21 seasons

21 seasons Year of release: 2002

2002 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 4.3/10

American Idol, a long-running singing competition, remains influential in reality TV. Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show throughout its evolution. Initially, the judges were Randy Jackson, Simon Cowell, and Paula Abdul. Notable winners include Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. While judges have changed over time, the series maintains its popularity.

12. RuPaul's Drag Race (2009-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: RuPaul · 210 eps • 2009–2023 ; Michelle Visage · 179 eps • 2011–2023 ; Jason Carter · 77 eps • 2011–2021 ; Ross Mathews · 75 eps • 2012–2023 ; Santino Rice.

Director: Nick Murray

Nick Murray Writer: Nick Murray

Nick Murray Run time: 42–60 minutes

42–60 minutes Number of Seasons: 15 seasons

15 seasons Year of release: 2009

2009 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 7.7/10

RuPaul's Drag Race is a vibrant reality competition where colorful drag queens showcase their talents. They take part in challenges like runway shows, fashion face-offs, and lip-sync battles. The ultimate goal is to win a cash prize and be crowned America's Next Drag Superstar. Hosted by the renowned RuPaul, this iconic show has won 26 Emmys. Despite changing networks, it remains a beloved staple in the world of reality competition TV.

13. Big Brother (2000-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Julie Chen Moonves · 424 eps • 2000–2022 ; Clayton Halsey ; Phil Proctor ; Nicole Franzel · 116 eps • 2014–2020

Director: John de Mol, Ron Diesel

John de Mol, Ron Diesel Writer: John de Mol, Ron Diesel

John de Mol, Ron Diesel Run time: 44 minutes

44 minutes Number of Seasons: 25 seasons

25 seasons Year of release: 2000

2000 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 5.5/10

Big Brother is a TV show where a group of people with different personalities live together under one roof. The house is filled with cameras and microphones that record everything they do. The contestants try not to get voted out by the public and aim to be the last person remaining to win $500,000. They are completely isolated from the outside world, and the show's name is inspired by the book Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell.







14. The Amazing Race (2001-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Phil Keoghan · 394 eps • 2001–2022 ; Joyce Agu · 26 eps • 2005–2012 ; Uchenna Agu · 26 eps • 2005–2012 ; Jet McCoy · 34 eps • 2010–2014 ; Cord McCoy · 34 eps

Director: Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster

Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Writer: Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster

Elise Doganieri, Bertram van Munster Run time: 1hour

1hour Number of Seasons: 34 seasons

34 seasons Year of release: 2001

2001 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Amazing Race is a popular reality series on network television that has stood the test of time. Contestant teams travel to incredible destinations around the world in a race to win $1,000,000. They have a limited budget and must be the first to reach the final destination to claim their prize.

With Phil Keoghan as the host for all 34 seasons, The Amazing Race has maintained a strong fan base. This Emmy-winning show on CBS proves that network television can still deliver exciting reality programming, even in the era of streaming.







15. Survivor (2000-)

Genre: Reality

Star Cast: Jeff Probst. Self - Host. 653 Episodes ; Andrea Boehlke. Self. 41 Episodes ; Josh Canfield. 8 Episodes ; Brad Culpepper. Himself. 7 Episodes

Director: Charlie Parsons

Charlie Parsons Writer: Charlie Parsons

Charlie Parsons Run time: 43 min

43 min Number of Seasons: 44 seasons

44 seasons Year of release: 2000

2000 OTT Platform: NA

NA IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Survivor, the long-running reality series, has been on the air for more than two decades and is considered one of the best shows in network television history. Jeff Probst has been the dedicated host for all 44 seasons. The show combines elements of reality TV, game shows, and survival, as contestants are sent to a tropical island and compete against each other for a chance to win a million-dollar prize. Every week, the contestants vote to eliminate one person from the island. Survivor offers a mix of physical and mental challenges that push the contestants to their limits. When they're not competing, the participants work together to find food, make fire, and build shelter. CBS has been the show's home for all these years, and Survivor is widely regarded as the top reality TV program.

