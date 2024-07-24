‘Forever in Our Hearts’: Amy Winehouse Remembered As Foundation Marks 13 Years Since Her Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death by alcohol and drug addiction

English singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse skyrocketed to fame after releasing her critically acclaimed, multiple Grammy Award-winning album Back to Black in 2006. Thirteen years after her tragic death, her legacy continues to shine brightly. On July 23, the late singer’s foundation—a charity for young people set up by her family in 2011—honored her with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"23rd July 2011, 13 years on and Amy’s light burns brighter than ever," the caption reads. "Her legacy continues through her music, our work with young people, and in our hearts." Winehouse’s official social media accounts also remembered her by sharing a series of throwback black-and-white photos, captioned, "14.09.1983 - 23.07.2011. Forever in our hearts. Join us this week in celebrating and remembering the late, great Amy Jade Winehouse."

Amy Winehouse left a massive mark on the music industry with her soulful vocals and her best-selling 2006 album Back to Black. She tragically died from accidental alcohol poisoning in her London home on July 23, 2011, at the age of 27.

As Back to Black soared in popularity, reaching number seven on the American charts—the highest debut position for a British woman at that time—her appearance in the tabloids began to shift dramatically.

Her relationship and subsequent marriage to Blake Fielder-Civil in May 2007 attracted considerable media attention. During this period, Winehouse, who struggled with bulimia, experienced extreme weight loss and began to behave erratically. She canceled shows and faced scrutiny due to her alcohol and drug addiction.

Though she entered rehab for treatment, her stays were brief, and reports of substance use continued. In July 2009, she and Fielder-Civil divorced. Two years later, Winehouse attempted a comeback tour, but it was canceled after she appeared in a drunken state at the opening concert. She died from alcohol poisoning the following month.

Singer Tyler James who was late Amy Winehouse's best friend talked about her

Late singer Amy Winehouse’s best friend, Tyler James, who wrote a book about her titled My Amy: The Life We Shared, spoke to The Times in 2021 about her struggles. He noted that she was a girl in her twenties battling addiction, and everyone around her was affected.

“Everybody was watching it. When you go to rehab, you have to be the strongest you've ever been in your life, even when you are the weakest,” he said. He urged viewers and fans to understand her rather than judge her as a "doomed person."

