'We Knew Pretty Strongly': Tori And Zach Roloff Opens Up About Chances Of Their Kids Having Dwarfism

Tori and Zach Roloff have shared that they knew that there was a risk of them having children with the condition that falls in the type of dwarfism called achondroplasia before agreeing to start a family. These issues were covered in the episode of the podcast they have, called Raising Heights.

Tori described how difficult it is when individuals doubt themselves for wanting kids who may have dwarfism. She agreed that they knew very well that their children, could be born with this condition. Still, the couple decided to move on because they knew the chances were approximately 50-50. Zach added that felt like in their family cycle there were higher incidences of dwarfs.

Zach and Tori Roloff discuss family planning, genetics, and closing the door on more children

Zach shared that, if they intended to have three more children, all of their children could be average height. He also stated that they had already discussed concrete strategies for family planning and they all agreed to have no more children any more. Tori said the same thing, they both stated that they had shut the door on that and will never know what might have been.

Concerning the question of whether their kids would also be like Zach, father Matt Roloff, or have Diastrophic Dysplasia as many fans of the podcast thought, Tori explained that they had the same likelihood as any other couple. She told him that this type of dwarfism was a result of a recessive gene which was nothing that they could change, but a mere luck.

They also talked about complaints that they received regarding the possible passing of the genes of dwarfism to another generation. Tori referred to this perspective as rather yucky and significantly risky, stressing that genes were not in their hands and, therefore, designated by destiny.

Zach and Tori Roloff embrace parenting journey, affirm love for their children

The couple underlined that many parents strive for a perfect child and try to avoid specific health conditions, but they ultimately feel it is up to God. They stated that, despite the uncertainty, they were glad for their adventure.

Tori and Zach Roloff married in July 2015 and had their son Jackson in 2017, daughter Lilah in 2019, and third child Josiah in 2022. They have been frank about their experiences parenting their children, both on the show and in their private lives.

Tori, who does not have achondroplasia, answered firmly in a 2021 Instagram Story Q&A when asked if she wishes she could raise a child without dwarfism. She acknowledged her strong love and dedication to her three children, saying she would never change anything about her family. Tori wrote, "I'm Obsessed with the three kids God gave me and I'd have it no other way."

All you need to know about Zach Roloff

Zach Roloff, born on May 10, 1990, is well-known to many as one of the stars of the long-running reality television show Little People Big World. The series, which aired on TLC in 2006, gives viewers an intimate peek into the lives of the Roloff family, who live on a farm near Portland, Oregon. Zach, who was born with dwarfism like his parents Matt and Amy, has been a major character on the program, along with his twin brother Jeremy and siblings Molly and Jacob.

The show has chronicled the Roloff family's ups and downs over time, including Zach's experience living with dwarfism as he navigates life's hurdles and his relationship with his wife, Tori Roloff. Despite originally declaring its cancellation in 2010, the show has continued to draw people, with the 25th season premiering on February 20, 2024.

