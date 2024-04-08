Michael Jordan Spends USD 16.5 Million on a Florida Mansion; Exploring Details About His Airness' New Property

Michael Jordan has a thing for real estate, and it’s known to the world. According to a recent report by The Daily Mail, the NBA legend appears to be increasing his real estate endeavors. A business connected to Jordan and his spouse, Yvette Prieto, recently paid an astounding $16.5 million for the purchase of a mansion in an exclusive golf community in Jupiter, Florida.

The community is known as Palm Beach County and houses some of the most expensive real estate properties throughout the world.

What will Michael Jordan get for $16.5 million?

The property is huge and spread across nearly an acre. Property records show that Michael Jordan purchased the 9,100-square-foot, five-bedroom house at 103 West Bears Club Drive. The house has been bought under an Illinois LLC which is controlled by the six-time NBA champion.

Bull & Bear LLC purchased the house from Dr. Michael A. Murphy, the founder and CEO of AirWayz and a former board member of AirSculpt Technologies and his wife Marla. It is situated inside the luxury gated community known as Bear's Club, which has a golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus. Together with his wife, Barbara Nicklaus, Nicklaus established the Bear's Club in 1999.

The house consists of five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a four-car garage, a guest house, and a club room. Redfin states that the Murphys were represented by Jeremy Browne and Thomas Hughes with Compass.

The Jordan LLC was represented by Jordan's mother-in-law, Maria Prieto of Keller Williams Capital Realty. However, there is no official confirmation from any of the mentioned agents.

Michael Jordan is a resident of a nearby community close to the mansion

Reports suggest that Michael Jordan and his partner live in a more expansive estate in comparison to the new one, although both properties are in close proximity to each other. The dwelling where Michael Jordan currently resides covers an impressive area of 3 acres and features a generously sized home measuring 28000 square feet.

