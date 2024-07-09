Imagine Dragons’ Lead Singer Dan Reynolds Gets Candid About His 'Complicated' Relationship With Mormonism; Details Here

Dan Reynolds was raised in a conservative Mormon household. He attended Brigham Young University and served a two-year mission in Omaha, Nebraska. However, in his early twenties, he experienced a shift, and now, at 36, he has not practiced Mormonism in several years.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, musician Reynolds discussed his religious beliefs. This was specifically Mormonism, and he chose to leave the church while his family remained active. He expressed concern about the religion's possible negative impact on LGBTQ+ youth.

Dan Reynolds: Embracing family, advocacy, and personal growth

Reynolds emphasized his love and closeness to his family without harboring any ill will, even though he sometimes felt alone with them. Along this new path, he emphasized the importance of discovering his own truth and learning to love himself.

Dan Reynolds established the LOVELOUD Foundation in 2017 to assist young LGBTQ+ individuals, demonstrating his dedication to advocacy beyond traditional church doctrines. This reflects his personal journey and ongoing efforts to harmonize his beliefs with family connections in a compassionate manner.

The Eyes Closed singer whose latest album Loom has been released, has openly discussed his lifelong struggle with religion, having grown up as the seventh child among nine to Ronald and Christene.

Reynolds' approach to parenting and music tour expectations

Reynolds stated that he spent his 20s and early 30s being "really angry" at religion, believing he had been duped. He mentioned experiencing personal harm as a result of it, but he also acknowledged the positive impact it had on his family, which is all healthy and happy.

He added that he is no longer upset about it as he has gotten older. If something works for someone, he said, that's great and unique, and he doesn't want to get in the way of it. Still, he made the decision not to bring his four children—son Valentine, 4, and daughters Arrow, 11, Gia, and Coco, 7—up at church with his ex-wife Aja Volkman.

He explained that his primary goal each day was not to manipulate his children. The singer stressed that he did not want to dictate their spiritual path. Reynolds noted the record's range of tempos and emotions and said he thought this next tour would feature their best live performance to date.

He said they were practicing right now and that he was confident the tour would be both joyous and therapeutic. This brings out the appropriate amounts of melancholy, ferocity, and happiness. Reynolds thought touring with this record would be a fun experience.

