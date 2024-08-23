Studio Issues Warning for Zoë Kravitz’s Blink Twice Amid Backlash Over Lack of Warning in Blake Lively’s It Ends With Us

Amazon MGM Studios issued a warning for Zoë Kravitz’s movie Blink Twice on August 21. The warning, shared on the film’s social media accounts, stated: "We are proud to finally share Blink Twice with audiences in theaters worldwide this week."

The warning described Blink Twice as a psychological thriller with elements of power abuse. It noted that while the movie is a work of fiction, it includes scenes of design, physical, and sexual violence that may be distressing or traumatic for some viewers. The post included a link to BlinkTwiceResources for additional support.

This precaution follows the backlash faced by It Ends With Us, another recent film depicting domestic violence, for its handling of sensitive topics.

The film It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively and directed by Justin Baldoni, includes a message in the credits for viewers who are victims of domestic violence. The movie, adapted from Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel, partnered with nomore.org to create a “Viewers’ Guide” aimed at raising awareness about domestic and sexual abuse and promoting healthy relationships.

However, the film has faced criticism from some advocates, including Bridgette Stumpf, founder and executive director of the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC). In an essay for The Hollywood Reporter, Stumpf expressed dissatisfaction with the film's handling of domestic violence. She criticized the movie for not adequately addressing these issues in its promotion and for failing to provide precautionary notices before the film begins. Stumpf noted that resources for survivors were only listed in the credits, which many viewers might miss as they often switch off their screens before the credits roll.

Blake Lively, 36, spoke about It Ends With Us and her role as Lily Bloom at the London premiere on August 8, a day before the film's theatrical release. She told the BBC that while the movie addresses domestic violence, it also focuses on Lily's strength and resilience. “She doesn’t need to be a product of what somebody did to her or an event that happened to her, even if those were multiple events,” Lively said. She highlighted that the film portrays a wide range of emotions, from joy and laughter to sorrow and hope, reflecting life in its entirety.

Lively also shared resources for survivors of domestic violence on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Everyone deserves a happy life, no domestic violence,” and included information for the National Domestic Violence Hotline, emphasizing its anonymous and year-round availability. Additionally, she mentioned the text line, urging people to text ‘START’ to 88788 for immediate assistance.

It Ends With Us has received a PG-13 rating from the Motion Picture Association (MPA) due to its depiction of domestic abuse, sexual themes, and some coarse language.

In contrast, Blink Twice, directed by Zoë Kravitz and starring her fiancé, Channing Tatum, is rated R by the MPA. The film includes strong violence, sexual assault, drug use, coarse language, and some sexual references.

The plot of Blink Twice centers on Frida, played by Naomi Ackie, a cocktail waitress who visits the private island of tech billionaire Slater King. There, she faces a series of terrifying events and must uncover the truth to survive.

While It Ends With Us is currently in theaters, Blink Twice is set for release on August 23.

