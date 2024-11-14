Wicked Director Jon M Chu Teases His Vision For Britney Spears Biopic; Shares Production Updates: 'She Represents A Generation'

Jon M. Chu, the director of Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians, Step Up 2, and more is going to bring Britney Spears’ story to the big screen in a biopic based on her memoir called The Woman in Me. In a recent interview, Chu opened up about the work-in-progress project sharing production details and his reflections on tackling such an iconic pop sensation's life story that defined a generation.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chu praised Spears, saying that he has admired her since the beginning of her career. He revealed that her story captures the spirit and struggles of an entire generation who were influenced by the pop culture of the late '90s and early 2000s. The film is still in the early development stages as Chu mentioned while talking about the production details.

There is no script or screenwriter for the movie yet, however, the focus of the story will include Spears’ background in Louisiana, her global debut, and the effects of her conservatorship. Chu told the outlet, "We haven't written the script yet, we haven’t hired a writer yet. But in this initial conception, I think it’s a lot about how we treat people, young people, stars that we think we own, women, mothers."

The award-winning filmmaker believes that this will be a story about how society treats public figures and the challenges such figures face. This, in particular, is about understanding what many choose to ignore—viewing them merely as entertainers. He argued that Spears’ story needs to be told with sensitivity because it addresses issues such as fame, identity, and how society treats its young stars, especially women and mother figures.

The Justin Bieber's Believe director added, "She represents a generation of people growing up in the 2000s and late '90s, and she has a story that deserves to be told properly. There's a lot about us in it."

There is already a good deal of fan speculation about who will be cast, with Entertainment Weekly mentioning Sydney Sweeney, Addison Rae, and Dove Cameron among the contenders rumored to land the role of the Princess of Pop.

Emma Roberts even said she connects well with the character, calling the role a dream. Despite this, Jon M. Chu remained coy about certain casting details, adding that it’s exciting to bring Britney Spears' story to the screen.

