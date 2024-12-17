Wicked: Part 2 Gets New Title 'For Good' Ahead Of 2025 Release

The highly anticipated sequel to Wicked has officially received a new title ahead of its release. The second film in the two-part adaptation of the Broadway smash hit will now be called Wicked: For Good. Universal Pictures announced the change on Monday, surprising fans and building even more excitement for the movie’s 2025 debut.

The Wicked franchise has taken years to come to the big screen. The Tony-winning Broadway musical, based on Gregory Maguire’s 1995 novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, first premiered in 2003.

Fans have eagerly awaited its film adaptation, with the first movie already proving to be a box office success. As of now, Wicked has surpassed $520 million globally, with its first part still in theaters. The sequel is set to hit the big screen on November 21, 2025.

The movie stars Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, two iconic characters from The Wizard of Oz. Grande’s Glinda and Erivo’s Elphaba were central to the first film’s success, and their return promises even more drama and heart in Wicked: For Good. The title is a nod to the iconic duet For Good from the original stage production, written by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz.

Advertisement

In addition to the two stars, the sequel will feature an impressive cast. Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum are all set to join the film, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. Director Jon M. Chu, known for his work on Crazy Rich Asians, is at the helm, bringing his unique visual style to the project.

With Wicked: For Good set to bring fans back to the magical land of Oz, anticipation is already building. The official Wicked Instagram account shared a message with followers: "You will be changed."

This statement is a reference to the powerful themes of transformation in the story, and the title For Good ties directly into one of the most memorable songs from the stage version.

ALSO READ: Jon M. Chu Opens Up About Britney Spears’ Biopic, The Woman In Me