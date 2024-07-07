Will iCarly Get A Wrap-Up Movie? Miranda Cosgrove Shares Her Thoughts

Longtime fans felt it unfair after iCarly starring Miranda Cosgrove was revived after a decade only to get canceled on a cliffhanger. The fan-favorite Nickelodeon sitcom had a successful run from 2007 to 2012 becoming the OG franchise creator, which later came back as a reboot in 2021.

The iCarly reboot aired for three seasons before Paramount+ decided to unexpectedly snip it from their roster. Now, titular star Miranda Cosgrove teased if the possibility of an iCarly wrap-up movie, that will strive to salvage the hanging story, is on the radar.

Miranda Cosgrove expects to sign off iCarly with a movie

Miranda Cosgrove, 31, excitedly teased that an iCarly movie is to happen more likely than not. She acknowledged how fans might be left with several unanswered questions after the reboot abruptly ended following the network’s decision in October 2023.

“I’m pretty sure it’s gonna happen. So I’m excited, and I’d love to get to wrap up the story,” the Emmy-nominated star told Variety on Friday, July 5.

Likewise, Cosgrove, who was named in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2022, echoed her desire to film a wrap-up movie in another May interview. She recounted her “great experience” of reprising as Carly Shay after nearly a decade since the original series wrapped in 2012.

“Maybe, hopefully, someday, we'll still do it,” the actor told Entertainment Tonight at that time.

Fans particularly looked forward to the exploration of Carly’s rarely-mentioned mom, who made an out-of-the-blue appearance in the Season 3 finale. Referring to that cliffhanger, Cosgrove shared, “I want to know who Carly's mother is as much as [fans do]. It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that."

Advertisement

Despite the reboot being a success, it is not known why iCarly’s relaunch was canceled after three seasons. The finale saw Carly on the brink of getting married to her longtime best friend, Freddie Benson played by veteran Nathan Kress. Besides that, Carly and brother Spencer Shay’s never-seen-before mother also appeared which left viewers wanting for more.

Therefore, Cosgrove hopes that a potential iCarly movie may be able to explore all the loose ends from the Season 3 finale of the 2021 reboot.

Miranda Cosgrove talks about voicing the Despicable Me character

Besides her iCarly stint, Miranda Cosgrove is also known for lending her voice to the adorable character, Edith in the Despicable Me franchise. The former child star opened up about playing Margo, the oldest of supervillain Gru’s three adopted kids, since her teen years.

In an interview with the Wired where she answered the internet’s most burning questions about herself, Cosgrove detailed her experience playing the animated character for nearly two decades.

Advertisement

“I started these movies when I was 13 and I turned 31 yesterday,” the star said in light of her return to Despicable Me 3, which premiered on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Playing Margo is a nostalgic experience for Cosgrove and reminds her of her little self, now that she is an adult and still voicing the character.

ALSO READ: Miranda Cosgrove Opens Up About A Funny Incident, Actress REVEALS Being Called 'Old' By A Young iCarly Fan