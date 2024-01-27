Will Lisa Vanderpump Rekindle Her Friendship With Kyle Richards? 'Bravo' Star Reveals

The tumultuous friendship between Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards has been a topic of discussion for years. After a major falling out during season 9 of RHOBH, the two former friends have not reconciled. However, with Richards now separated from her husband Mauricio Umansky, fans have wondered if Vanderpump may soften her stance. In a new interview, Vanderpump revealed what she really feels about rekindling things with Richards.

In an interview with Page Six , Vanderpump made it clear that she has no plans to repair her relationship with Richards. "That ship has sailed," Vanderpump stated when asked about the possibility of friendship with Richards again. She said their issues go "way deeper than people realize" and that she is currently focused on her own life and businesses rather than revisiting past drama.

While Vanderpump has no desire to be friends with Richards again, she did express sympathy for the RHOBH star going through a separation. "I'm sad for Kyle. I just think separation is unpleasant," Vanderpump told People when asked about Richards and Umansky reportedly living apart. She acknowledged their breakup was "not a good thing" for anyone involved. However, Vanderpump then took a subtle dig at Umansky, adding, "I may have recently kicked Mauricio in the ass, though."

The Downfall of Their Friendship

To provide context, Lisa and Kyle’s friendship began to unravel during season 9 of RHOBH. Richards had accused Vanderpump of leaking stories to the press about Dorit Kemsley giving away a dog she had adopted from Vanderpump's animal shelter. Vanderpump denied the allegations, but tensions escalated between her and Richards. This culminated in a dramatic falling out during the season 9 reunion special.

During the reunion, Vanderpump and Richards engaged in a heated argument after Vanderpump insinuated Richards was not being honest about their conversations. "Don't poke the pig," Vanderpump told Richards in a tense exchange. Their relationship deteriorated rapidly from that point, with Vanderpump eventually deciding to leave RHOBH at the end of the season.

In a new interview on her reality show Vanderpump Rules, Vanderpump reiterated she does not regret exiting RHOBH. "I just felt like I had had enough at that point and it was the right time to move on," she told on camera. Vanderpump added that she was tired of the "nonsense" and felt unwelcomed by some of the other housewives at that stage.

Kyle Richards' Marriage Woes

As for Kyle Richards, she has been facing her own personal challenges recently. In November last year, it was reported that Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky, after being married for over 25 years, have started living separately. Neither has filed for divorce yet, but they are taking time apart to reevaluate their relationship.

When asked about Richards' separation, Vanderpump told People that despite their issues, she does not want to see anyone suffer. "Marriages are complicated...who knows what goes on behind closed doors," she remarked. Vanderpump said she hopes Richards and Umansky can find a solution that makes them both happy, even if she is not close with Richards herself anymore.

It seems Lisa Vanderpump has closed the friendship chapter with Kyle Richards and rekindling their relationship does not appear to be something Vanderpump has an interest in pursuing. Fans will have to accept that the former friends remain estranged, at least for the foreseeable future.

