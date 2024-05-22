Will Penelope And Eloise Reconcile In Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2? Here's What Happens In Julia Quinn's Book

The future of Penelope Featherington and Eloise Bridgerton's strained relationship is perhaps the most anticipated arc Bridgerton fans are awaiting in Season 3 Part Two. The Bridgerton besties fall out around the end of Season 2 after Eloise finds out Pen’s secret identity as the infamous town gossip, Lady Whisteltown.

Will they reconcile in the next season or ever? The burning question remains. While viewers will have to wait and find out where the TV series takes it, the books present a whole different narrative. The identity reveal happens in Julia Quinn’s fourth novel from the Bridgerton series, and it’s not Eloise who finds out first.

Penelope and Eloise’s friendship in Bridgerton books

Truth be told, Penelope and Eloise’s friendship never withstands the tremor in the books. While the TV series has centered on the best friends’ falling out, which will further define their relationship in the future, Eloise is hardly concerned, although curious, about Pen’s secret in the books as she is away on her own adventure, per Pop Sugar.

In the fourth novel, entitled, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, Penelope's identity as Lady Whistletown is first discovered by Colin. After Cressida Cowper finds out, she blackmails Pen and breaks her secret to the ton. That is when all the characters in the story, To Sir Phillip, With Love, realize Pen's massive secret. However, readers don't get a peek into Eloise's reaction to Pen being outed as Lady Whistletown because she had already left town by then.

It is only in the second epilogue of Romancing Mr. Bridgerton, that Penelope and Eloise finally address the elephant in the room. It happens on Eloise’s wedding day when she apologizes to her best friend Pen for hiding her secret romance. Guilt stricken about her own, Pen pulls Eloise aside to confess herself as Lady Whistletown, who had gossiped about her involvement with Theo from the printer shop but is surprised that Eloise already knows. Hyacinth had told her, but Eloise was not angry and instead lauded her for impeccable secret-keeping— a happy ending.

In short, the arc of Eloise and Pen’s strained friendship does not exist in the books and Colin is the first to find out. The dramatic plot of Pen’s secret reveal and Eloise’s intense reaction to it was introduced as one for the TV show, deviating from Julia Quinn’s original narrative. Still, viewers are invested and would like to know what happens next. Will there be a happy ending in the series too?

Will Penelope And Eloise Reconcile In Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2?

Season 3 Part One presents the Bridgeton besties avoiding each other, and Eloise aligning with those of Pen’s defamers, Cressida to name one, following their friendship break up in Season 2. While Colin and Pen’s love ship sails as they get engaged, Eloise confronts her former best friend about her secret identity.

Showrunner Jess Brownell teased the fate of Eloise and Penelope’s spiraling relationship while addressing it as the “secondary love story” of the season. She said that Pen and Eloise’s falling out after two seasons was essential for the Netflix series because they wanted to explore the characters' individual growth without the “safety blanket of having their best friend around all the time.”

"While it was important for us to see what growth could happen from each of them while they were separate, we’re very invested in happy endings. So, what exactly that looks like, I’ll leave to be seen,” Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter.

Previously, the creators also shared that they are determined to take the show’s plotlines away from the books here on. But whatever happens, we know that Pen and Eloise will surely hug it out later in the series.

