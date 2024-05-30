'I Just Love Rihanna So Much': Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Expresses Her Love For the Umbrella Singer

After generating significant buzz in the industry with her role in the romantic drama series Bridgerton, actress Nicola Coughlan recently shared some beauty tips with her followers.

Interestingly, she also mentioned her favorite music artist, the dazzling singer Rihanna. To discover more about what the actress who plays Penelope Featherington has to share with her fans, keep scrolling down.

Nicola Coughlan about Rihanna

The Bridgerton actress recently appeared on YouTube, sharing her skincare routine with her loyal fans.

Nicola Coughlan was doing a Beauty Secrets video with Vogue. In the video that was published on May 29, 2024, the actress showed a few products that she uses to keep her skin healthy. Coughlan, in the video also shared a few tips on how she uses her beauty products like Foundation, Bow Pencil, and more.

At the beginning of the video, the Irish actress went on to ask her fans, “Do you know one big thing that is part of my beauty routine?”

Soon the star was seen “putting on some SPF.” This is when Coughlan mentions that she is thinking about Rihanna while adding “I just love Rihanna so much,” as she rubs her cheeks carefully.

Coughlan then dreamed of meeting the Don't Stop the Music artist, while also questioning herself if she will do that somewhere in the future.

The Derry Girls actress came up with that line as she doesn’t know if Rihanna would like her when they see each other.

Talking about her favorite artist, she wondered if the We Found Love artist watches Bridgerton. If she does “that would be insane,” stated the 37-year-old star.

Nicola Coughlan then went on to talk about how her character has changed over the seasons of Bridgeton. Here she recalled that during the initial seasons, Penelope Featherington looked pretty but the makeup crew decided to “F**k her up a bit.”

Rihanna’s upcoming album

During the launch of Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation, Rihanna gave her fans an update on her ninth studio album.

While talking to EXTRA in Los Angeles on April 27, Rihanna stated that her next project would be her evolution.

The songstress while addressing the delay in the album's launch, stated, “It has to be” her evolution, adding “That is the only reason it's not out yet.”

