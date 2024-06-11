Luke Newton And Nicola Coughlan Wanted To Keep Bridgerton's Intimate Scenes True To Their Characters: 'It Feels Very Grounded In...'

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan recently shared how they aimed to ensure that the steamy scenes in Bridgerton felt authentic between their respective characters. The third season of the hit Netflix series follows the romantic journey of Colin Bridgerton (Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Coughlan).

In the first half of season 3, Colin falls in love with Penelope while trying to find her a suitable match. The final episode features intimate scenes between the two characters as Colin finally confesses his feelings for Penelope.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan recently shared how they worked hard to ensure the intimate scenes between their characters felt genuine on screen.

In an interview with People magazine, the actors opened up about their approach to the intimate scenes featuring their characters, Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington, in the final episode of the first part of the latest season. The duo explained that their "ultimate goal was for it to seem really authentic to those two characters."

Newton shared that they wanted to 'honor' the love of Penelope and Colin in intimate scenes, as fans love their on-screen relationship. He said, "We just wanted to honor that because people have a lot of love for their relationship, and we wanted to keep it really true to that."

The actor further shared they had discussions about how intense the scenes should be, noting, "So we would have discussions about how their first encounter would be and what the intimacy would be like, and if it would be, and we talked to the intimacy coordinator even [about] the intensity of the scene."

Nicola Coughlan loves how intimacy scenes feel 'very real' between characters

During the interview, Nicola Coughlan explained that the 'beautiful' thing about this Bridgerton season is how realistic the intimate scenes between her and her co-star Luke Newton feel. The actress said, “I think what's really beautiful about this season is the intimacy stuff feels very real.”

Coughlan further remarked that this genuine portrayal of intimacy, where the characters are comfortable and real with each other, is what makes it so impactful and beautiful. She said, “It feels very grounded in two people that are not trying to sort of, that they're awkward in front of one another."

She added, "They get to be intimate together in a very real and beautiful way, and I think that's what makes it so affecting."

Meanwhile, the second part of Bridgerton Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix on June 13.