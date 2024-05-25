Will Sean Diddy Combs' Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Get Removed Amid Cassie Assault Video Controversy? FIND OUT

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol, drugs, and sexual assault.

American rapper Sean Diddy Combs is in trouble, as he continues to face several allegations and reportedly battles multiple lawsuits. Combs is receiving criticism after an old video of him allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, recently went viral on social media.

Now, amid the viral clip controversy, netizens are trolling the rapper, even suggesting removing his Hollywood Walk of Fame star. However, despite these calls, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has recently revealed that the group that manages the prestigious honor has not discussed it yet, noting that "they are powerless to make it disappear."

Netizens want Sean Diddy Combs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star removed

Over the past few months, Sean Diddy Combs' life has turned upside down since he became mired in several controversies for his past actions. Recently, an old footage featuring him and his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura became viral on social media.

The video was reportedly from 2016, in which the rapper was seen allegedly assaulting Ventura in a hotel lobby. Following the release of this disturbing video, on May 19, the rapper took to Instagram and shared a video of himself, apologizing for his behavior. Now, amidst the ongoing controversy, netizens are calling to remove Sean Diddy Combs' Hollywood Walk of Fame star. However, reports suggest that this may not happen.

Recently, a spokesperson for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told TMZ that the group behind the honor had not made any move in the matter, and they had not discussed anything to remove it. In addition, they also noted that the org is "powerless" to make the star disappear, which he was honored in 2008.

The spokesperson also told the outlet that the group has the right to nominate people for stars, make and install the stars after getting city approval, and hold the prestigious ceremonies. However, it does not have the power to remove stars.

Sean Diddy Combs apologized amid Cassie Ventura's assault controversy

Sean Diddy Combs has reportedly denied several allegations accusing him of sexual assault in the past few months. However, he recently took to Instagram to apologize after his video from 2016 became viral in which he was seen allegedly assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a hotel lobby, whom he reportedly dated from 2007 to 2018.

The 54-year-old rapper recorded a video of himself and apologized, stating, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life. Sometimes you gotta do that. I was f***ed up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable.”

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.