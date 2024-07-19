Will Smith, Johnny Depp Join Andrea Bocelli's 30th Anniversary Celebration; KNOW More

Significant milestones in the celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli's career were marked by his three-day concert event at Italy’s Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico. Titled Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration, the event was dedicated to honoring Bocelli’s three decades as a musician.

Legend night performances

On the second day of the event, July 17, Hollywood actors Will Smith and Johnny Depp each took the stage. Will Smith, dressed in a gray suit, performed You'll Never Walk Alone (1940s), accompanied only by piano music and blue lighting. His performance was a moving tribute to the song's enduring message.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, delivered a heartfelt rendition of En Aranjuez Con Tu Amor in honor of his late friend Jeff Beck. Seated beside Bocelli on a stool, Depp played the acoustic guitar, adding his personal touch to the performance. His ensemble, consisting of sunglasses and a suit, brought a distinctive style to the show

A star-studded guest list

Various artists joined the celebration, including Ed Sheeran, who performed Perfect Symphony with Bocelli. Shania Twain, Russell Crowe, Laura Pausini, Nadine Sierra, Jon Batiste, and Brian May were among the other notable guests. A memorable moment was when Depp and Smith, along with Smith's son Jaden, were seen greeting each other warmly behind the scenes.

The final day of the festival promised even more grandeur, making it a fitting tribute to Bocelli’s illustrious career. The concert, announced in April, was designed to celebrate Bocelli’s journey and achievements in his hometown.

Bocelli remarked, “Can only imagine celebrating my career and my life, its strength, and its wondrous beauty here at Teatro del Silenzio, surrounded by such wonderful artists and friends.”

A movie-like show

The event will be filmed by Mercury Studios, Maverick Impact Productions, Almud, and CitySound & Events, with a resulting movie set to be released this fall by Sam Wrench. The filmmaker noted, “You can’t get much more cinematic than Andrea Bocelli against the Tuscan landscape.”

Additionally, Bocelli will release his album Duets on October 25. This album features collaborations with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa, Jennifer Lopez, Shania Twain, Chris Stapleton, Gwen Stefani, Marc Anthony, and others. The album showcases Bocelli’s versatility, blending his classical style with various genres.

Andrea Bocelli’s 30th anniversary celebration was truly remarkable, brimming with star power, unforgettable performances, and heartfelt tributes. It was a fitting tribute to a singer whose voice has touched millions around the world.

