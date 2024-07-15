Bad Boys: Ride or Die Gets Digital Release Date; Streaming Details, Where to Watch & More

Will Smith is back with the popular Bad Boys franchise, delivering another stunning performance in the 2024 release, Bad Boys: Ride or Die. This film is the fourth installment in the series, reuniting the amazing duo of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. The film is now gearing up for its OTT debut as it announces its digital premiere date.

Will Smith’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die digital premiere date

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released on June 7, 2024, in cinemas and garnered a positive public reception, resulting in a successful box office performance. The film proved Will Smith’s prowess at the box office despite the controversy surrounding his 2022 Oscar incident. Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film will make its digital premiere on July 23, 2024.

According to When To Stream, Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be available for purchase or rent on streaming outlets like Prime Video, AppleTV+, and VUDU. The film received a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with an average rating of 5.9/10.

ALSO READ: 'Nothin' But Magic': Will Smith Shares Update As He Wraps Filming Bad Boys 4 with Martin Lawrence

What is the plot of Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Bad Boys: Ride or Die brings back the epic cop duo of Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, reprised by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence respectively. Chris Bremner and Will Beall served as the writers of the film, which also brought back its stellar star cast. Tasha Smith joined the cast, replacing Theresa Randle as Theresa Burnett.

Advertisement

The story follows the journey of the leading protagonists as they try to clear the name of their late Captain, Conrad Howard, who is falsely accused of conspiracy. The official synopsis of the film reads: “This Summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.”

Following the ending of Bad Boys: Ride or Die, fans are speculating whether or not Will Smith will return for the fifth installment of the franchise. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Smith shared that as long as there is a compelling story and character development, he wouldn't mind coming back for another film.

“As long as there's a reason—I never wanted to be one of those dudes who make sequels just because people will go. I want to make them because there is something to say and the characters have a place that they're developing to that will be interesting and fun to watch and maybe even a little helpful,” Smith stated.

Advertisement

The film first premiered at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on May 22, 2024, before its subsequent US release. According to The Numbers, Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed over USD 377.9 million against its USD 100 million budget. After the 46-day window from its theatrical release, the film will now be available for fans on Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) services.

ALSO READ: Will Smith Reveals His Top Four Career-Defining Films And The Pursuit of Happyness Leads List; Check Out Other Names