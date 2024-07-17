Will Smith And Johnny Depp Spend Time Together Ahead Of Shared Performance In Italy; See HERE

Two of the biggest names in the Hollywood film industry, Will Smith and Johnny Depp were seen spending time together. The two acclaimed actors are set to deliver a grand set in Italy, alongside the legendary Andrea Bocelli.

In the picture which has gone viral on social media, they were not alone but accompanied by another fabulous musician, Ahmed Saad.

Will Smith and Johnny Depp share time on a yacht

While we have been a big fan of Will Smith and Johnny Depp’s acting talent, the two even hold another special skill within themselves. Both the stars are great musicians. Moreover, they are set to perform at the three-day concert of Andrea Bocelli.

While the concert has now begun, the two stars were seen in a social media photo with the Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad, in what seemed to be a pre-celebration.

Saad who shared the picture of himself along with the two famed actors was seen donning a huge smile. In the Instagram photo, which was shared on July 12, the 42-year-old singer, was seen standing in between the Pirates of the Caribbean star and the I Am Legend actor.

Adding his emotions to the caption of his social media post, Saad wrote, "Great feeling to gather with friends Thanks my friends for the lovely visit” also tagging both the actors.

While the first photo itself had everything that impressed the 90s and 2000s film fanatics, the social media post even had a picture where the three were seen standing with a few more friends.

About Andrea Bocelli’s concert

The most extravagant event in the music industry, Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration was first announced in April. The concert began on Monday, July 15, and will have its second leg on Wednesday, July 17. The three-day concert will have its final set delivered on July 19.

With everything already mesmerizing, the concert is being filmed, a report by PEOPLE states. It is being filmed for a project that will be later released around the globe in theaters, during this year's fall.

Johnny Depp was announced to be a part of the lineup later in July this year. Similarly, Smith too was added during the last-minute announcement on Friday, July 12.

The legendary musician, Bocelli welcomed the I, Robot actor to the concert, calling him an acclaimed actor and musician with many other skills.

Meanwhile, Depp was addressed by Bocelli as “A disarmingly charming actor.”

The event is taking place at the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, Italy.

