Is Jensen Ackles Returning For Tracker Season 2? Here's What Justin Hartley Has To Say

Jensen Ackles, who appeared on the Tracker series, starring Justin Hartley is set to grace season two of the show as well. Ackles appeared as Russell Shaw in the aforementioned series. Many viewers appreciated his performance in the series. Check out more details about his appearance in the upcoming season.

Details about Justin Ancles’ return on Tracker S2

On July 13, This Is Us star, Justin Hartley confirmed that the Supernatural actor will appear in Tracker's season 2. He announced it during the Summer Television Association 2024 Press Tour in Pasadena, California.

As reported by People, Hartley said, “We got him, he’s coming back," adding, "We’re having fun with that. It’s a great story." In the series season one, Ackles guest starred as Hartley’s estranged brother.

As of now, it is not clear how many episodes The Boys actor will appear in the Tracker series. According to the outlet, when The Noel Diary actor was asked about this, he answered that he did not know.

Elwood Reid, the showrunner shared that Ackles will appear in more than one episode in its upcoming season. The showrunner added, “It’s like family: when we text him (he says), ‘Tell me where and tell me when,’ and he shows up.” Reid continued, "He’s just that kind of guy.”

Apart from Ackles, another cast member is also confirmed to be returning in its next season, She is none other than Manifest’s Melissa Roxburgh, per TVLine.

For the unversed, Tracker show’s premise is set around a skilled tracker and a seasoned survivor who utilizes his abilities to assist both law enforcement and the general public while navigating his complex personal life.

It’s season 2 will premiere on October 27, 2024, on CBS.

Will Jensen Ackles return on The Boys?

The Devour actor’s performance as the Soldier Boy in season three of The Boys Show was loved by many fans. The anticipation behind his return in its fifth and final season is high.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, the creator of the Prime Video show, Eric Kripke told the outlet, that the old Television "adage" is that you should never kill anyone unless it is absolutely necessary. He added that one should never shut a door, "open a window."

Kripke added that they all will have to wait and see, but he can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance in the show. The Boys season three is available to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

